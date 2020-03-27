Search
Friday, March 27, 2020
Barry Evans
24 Sumter County residents have tested positive for Coronavirus

Fifty-five people have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in the tri-county area, with Lake and Sumter counties clearly leading the way.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

There was a better way to handle the dog parks

A resident of Elan Buena Vista says there was a better way to handle the dog parks. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Letters to the Editor

Setting the record straight on the air gun range

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident sets the record straight on the air gun range.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Governor urges Floridians 65+ to stay home for 14 days

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday sent a clear message to seniors that particularly hit home in The Villages – stay in your houses for the next 14 days to minimize exposure to the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Charles B. Clements

Charles Clements was a WWII Veteran and served as a Master Sergeant in the China Burma India Theatre.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Major grocery chains in The Villages adding large sneeze guards at checkout lanes

The three major grocery store chains in The Villages are taking extra precautions against the COVID-19 virus by adding Plexiglass-style sneeze guards to protect both customers and employees.
Sacre Bleu

Barry Evans
Barry Evans

Well, I titled this “Sacre Bleu” for two reasons. The first is that I always liked the expression. The second is that in these times it is hard to find something to write about that is positive. Thus, whatever I write is going to be a surprise not only to the readers, but to me as well.  I could remark that I see people outside who are wondering around talking to each other without any masks on, and they are closer than six feet.  Naturally, they are young guys so I guess that it is OK.  It must be nice to be young.  I sort of remember it.

Actually, I do remember being young.  Heck, it just seems like yesterday when I was City Manager of Maplewood, MN and had my 50th birthday. (That’s young.) In this case a bunch of my employees went behind my back and put up a lighted sign in front of the city hall.  The sign said “Ain’t it nifty, Barry’s fifty.” That night at the City Council meeting a guy in a gorilla costume showed up and sang “Happy Birthday”.  They weren’t done since that night after the meeting they decorated our garage door with happy Birthday material.  Our “vicious” golden retriever never said a word while they worked.  She may have wagged her tail though.

Then, there was the time way back when I walked into a college dance, left after a while, decided to go back in and spotted the lady who became, “The Blonde in the House”.  Now that did not happen right away as it took me four months to persuade her that would be a good option.  So far, she has renewed my option every year.  I haven’t even had to hire an agent.  That’s good as agents are over-rated anyhow. 

Then, there was the time some years ago when we took our first cruise with some friends.  We cruised from Seattle to Alaska and back.  It was a cruise that I did not get sick on, which was a great accomplishment for me – although I didn’t know that until subsequent cruises. Unfortunately, The Blonde did get sick and missed one of the days when there was a good off-shore excursion.  They quarantined her in the cabin for a day which I guess was good practice for today’s world. We did get to see our youngest son and his family as they lived in Seattle at the time.

At this point, I will show how far I can go back.  In this case, all the way to when I was six.  I had painful ear aches, and the doctor determined that I should have my tonsils out. Not certain about the correlation but it worked. However, my parents read me books about going to the hospital. One was specifically about tonsils. It explained the operation and showed the kid in the book after the operation eating ice cream. Naturally being six years old I remembered the ice cream.  Thus, when I woke up with a very sore throat, I waited for my meal with high anticipation. It came, and it was toast!  I have never trusted hospitals since!

A couple of years after that I had my first experience in being quarantined when I developed measles and whooping cough at the same time.Either one was a quarantine offense back then.  I guess I was lucky in not having them separately. I am not certain how much that isolation has helped in today’s world, but I do recall it.

Perhaps, the above will give you some thoughts that you can use to relieve any boredom. Once you do, you can always call the grand-kids and tell them all about it. They may not want to hear it, but I am a firm believer in equal opportunity boredom!   

Columnist Barry Evans writes about “Life in The Villages.”

Related Articles

Opinions

Tremendous amount of misinformation about COVID-19

Dr. Gabe Mirkin warns there is a tremendous amount of misinformation about the Coronavirus on the internet and in social media. He attempts to set the record straight.
Opinions

Trump is a clear and present danger to all Villagers

Villager Miles Zaremski, writing in an Opinion piece, warns that President Trump is a clear and present danger to all Villagers.
Opinions

Congressman Webster explains vote on the Families First Coronavirus Response Act

Last week, President Trump signed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act into law, and Congressman Daniel Webster voted in favor of it. Webster explains what the bill offers.
Opinions

If you want to help defeat COVID-19 roll up your sleeve and give blood

If you want to help beat COVID-19 roll up your sleeve and give blood. We'll tell you how to book an appointment online.
Opinions

The search for drugs to treat COVID-19

Dr. Gabe Mirkin examines the race to find a drug to treat COVID-19.
Opinions

We must take care of each other during this terrifying time in history

We are living in an unprecedented time with the fear of a potentially deadly disease hanging over our heads – and we must all go the extra mile to take care of each other.
Opinions

They are in for a big shock

Need a little escapism from the dire news of the day? Columnist Barry Evans offers the perfect tonic.
Barry Evans

Opinions

Sacre Bleu

With all of the gloom and doom in the news, Columnist Barry Evans is here in the nick of time to give us a reason to smile.
News

News

Crime

News

Crime

Opinions

Opinions

Crime

Crime

Crime

