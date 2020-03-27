Shoplifter apologizes to partner in crime after botched heist at Buffalo Ridge

A convicted shoplifter apologized to her partner in crime after a botched heist at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Jeanne Lynn Braddy, 36, of Summerfield, who had been arrested in 2018 during a shoplifting trip with her children and man friend, was arrested Thursday night along with 34-year-old Christian Walls of Oxford.

The pair loaded up a cart with nearly $300 in merchandise. When they went through the self-checkout lane, some items were not scanned or were scanned at prices lower than what should have been charged. They paid for $182.88 in merchandise, but did not pay for $107.62 of items. A Wal-Mart loss prevention officer monitored the purchase on surveillance.

The loss prevention officer detained the pair until deputies arrived.

Walls was found to be in possession of Xanax and methamphetamine.

After the pair was handcuffed and were being transported to the Sumter County Detention Center, Braddy “continuously” kept telling Walls she was “sorry.”

Walls, who is already on probation for burglary, was booked without bond at the jail.

Braddy, who was arrested on charge of theft, was booked on $2,000 bond.