Triage tent erected at Villages hospital to separate patients with respiratory issues

A large medical triage tent has been erected outside the emergency room at UF Health The Villages Hospital as the facility continues to deal with the Coronavirus outbreak.

Tents were put in place in The Villages and at its sister facility, UF Health Leesburg Hospital, in anticipation of an increasing demand for treating patients with respiratory issues. The tents were put in place so the medical staff can separate patients with respiratory illness – and obviously the COVID-19 virus – from the rest of those waiting for treatment in the emergency rooms, as well as the general population inside the hospitals.

Along those same lines, both hospitals have enacted strict visitation policies amid the Coronavirus pandemic. All patient visitations have been suspended until further notice with the exception of: