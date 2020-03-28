35 Villagers test positive for COVID-19 and most have been traveling

Sumter County reported its 40th positive Coronavirus test – including 33 Villagers – on Saturday as the number of victims soared past 4,000 across Florida.

There were 96 positive cases across the tri-county area among 49 women and 47 men. Their ages range from 18 to 92 years old, with 24 patients currently hospitalized.

Those testing positive in Sumter County include 21 men and 19 women. Their average age is 66, 13 are hospitalized and all are residents of the county that includes the vast majority of homes in The Villages. Others live in Lake Panasoffkee (3), Bushnell (2), Wildwood (1) and Webster (1).

Eighteen of the Sumter County patients recently have traveled abroad and domestically. Their destinations included Egypt, Belize, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, the Caribbean, the Turks and Caicos Islands, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Oregon, Texas, California, Louisiana, Vermont and other locations in Florida.

Lake County is reporting 38 positive cases – including two in The Villages – among 34 residents and four non-residents with an average age of 54. Twenty are men, 18 are women and nine are hospitalized. Ten of those patients are being reported in Leesburg – it’s unclear if any of them are being treated at UF Health Leesburg Hospital – with another eight in Clermont, three in Eustis, two in Tavares and one in Mount Dora.

Sixteen Lake County patients reported traveling recently to multiple locations including Belize, the Caribbean, Spain, Mexico, Africa, the Netherlands, Europe, New York, Colorado, Texas, Tennessee, Georgia and other areas in Florida.

With 18 COVID-19 patients, Marion County doubled its number of positive test results in 24 hours. Twelve of them are women and six are men. Their average age is 53 and two currently are being treated at area hospitals. Thirteen of them live in Ocala, with one each residing in Belleview, Dunnellon, Ocklawaha and Summerfield.

Fifteen of the Marion County patients have reported traveling recently to destinations that included the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Puerto Rico, New York, New Jersey, Wisconsin, Texas, South Carolina and other parts of the Sunshine State.

All told, there are 4,038 cases of the Coronavirus in the Sunshine State, which includes 3,877 residents. A total of 41,769 tests have been conducted in Florida, with 10 percent testing positive, 37,720 coming back negative and 11 labeled as inconclusive. There also have been 56 deaths and 567 patients currently are hospitalized.