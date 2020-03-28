City Fire launches small store to sell needed supplies during COVID-19 scare

The owners of City Fire restaurant have taken it upon themselves to help Villagers in need of supplies during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The eatery in Lake Sumter Landing has become a small general store of sorts, with a variety of much needed supplies and food items for sale. Those include three brands of toilet paper, including individual wrapped and large restaurant-style rolls; paper towels; bleach; cleaning solutions; pasta; lunch meat; shelf-stable milk; eggs; bread and bottles of alcohol and mixers, among others.

Owner Gina Buell said the idea for the store came about earlier this week when her husband, Mike, suddenly woke up at 3 o’clock in the morning.

“He said, ‘We’ve got to use our supplies and just sell them to people in The Villages,’” Buell said. “That was a great idea.”

Buell said they then took it one step further by ordering even more needed items through their suppliers.

“The grocery stores are all busy, so if we can just provide some essentials, that’s what we want to do,” she said.

The store is open from noon to 7 p.m. daily and Buell said they plan to keep it operating as long as area residents continue to need essentials to get through the various shutdowns and changes that have come their way amid the Coronavirus scare.

“We just want to do something to help out,” she said.