Florida attorney general encourages caution as COVID-19 scams on the rise

Search
Home News
Sunday, March 29, 2020
Staff Report
75.8 F
The Villages

Top Story

News

35 Villagers test positive for COVID-19 and most have been traveling

Sumter County reported its 40th positive Coronavirus test – including 33 Villagers – on Saturday as the number of victims soared past 4,000 across Florida.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Letters

Letters to the Editor

Trump’s lack of empathy

A Haciendas of Mission Hills resident is appalled by President Trump’s lack of empathy for those suffering because of the Coronavirus. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

‘Entitled’ Villagers featured on front page of Daily Sun

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident points to “entitled Villagers” featured on the front page of The Villages Daily Sun.
Read more
Read More Letters

Around Florida

Around Florida

Governor urges Floridians 65+ to stay home for 14 days

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday sent a clear message to seniors that particularly hit home in The Villages – stay in your houses for the next 14 days to minimize exposure to the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Adolfo “Al” Andreini

Al Andreini enjoyed golfing, landscaping/gardening, handyman work, car shows, NASCAR, Pittsburgh Steelers football, going to the movies and spending time with his family.
Read more
Read More Obituaries

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Read More Health

Business

Business

City Fire launches small store to sell needed supplies during COVID-19 scare

The owners of City Fire restaurant have taken it upon themselves to help Villagers in need of supplies during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Read more
Read More Business

Florida attorney general encourages caution as COVID-19 scams on the rise

Attorney General Ashley Moody

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning Floridians to be aware of multiple scams tied to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The scams run the gambit from text messages and phone calls to imposters posing as health workers offering free Coronavirus tests.

“Sadly, scammers never stop trying to make a dishonest dollar – not even amid a pandemic,” Moody said. “If you receive an unsolicited text message, email, phone call or any other communication claiming a cash payment, government benefit or other COVID-19-related offer, be very suspicious. The bottom line is Floridians need to be on the lookout for scams and never give out personal or financial information to solicitors.”

Moody said one scam that was uncovered recently targets those who are researching information about the Coronavirus. She said a malicious website displays a live map of COVID-19 cases mimicking a legitimate map from Johns Hopkins University. Once users click on the website, a program is activated that can access and steal sensitive user data. It is suspected that the website is being spread across the internet via infected email attachments and online advertisements.

“Scammers will use any occasion to prey on the emotions of unsuspecting consumers, and fear is a favorite tool of criminals trying to commit fraud,” Moody said.
This past weekend, reports emerged of text messages asking people to click on a link to claim a $1,000 payment, apparently connected to a COVID-19 federal stimulus package. The link most likely contained malware.

Scammers are also sending phishing emails that appear to come from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or World Health Organization (WHO) asking for sensitive information or instructing people to click on suspicious links and open malicious attachments. Moody said residents should be on the lookout for these scams and verify the email sender by checking the email address or contacting the CDC or WHO directly.

The following are tips to avoid COVID-19-related scams:

  • If malware is suspected, do not shop online, access online banking or do other activities that involve sensitive information like usernames, passwords, or account information until it has been checked out;
  • If malware or other issues are suspected, seek technical support from a trusted provider;
  • Install and update security software regularly;
  • Know that online searches may not be the best way to seek tech support. Tech support scammers may pay to boost rankings in online search results. Instead, seek personal recommendations or consider visiting an electronics store for assistance;
  • Only buy products from reputable stores and websites;
  • Be sure online stores have working contact information. Before offering up personal information, make sure the store has a real street address and working customer service number;
  • Research product claims. Evaluate claims of any medical product before buying and watch out for products claiming to offer a miracle cure for a range of ailments;
  • Check with medical professionals before purchasing an unproven health product; and
    Research before donating. Search for the charity’s name online, using the words scam or complaint, and check resources for information about the charity, such as Charity Navigator and the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance at 1-(703) 247-9321.

Moody also is warning the many Floridians now working from home to guard against cybercrimes, as they also are likely to increase.

“Florida businesses are going to great lengths to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by following the advice of health experts and allowing employees to work from home,” Moody said. “While this is a vital step to mitigate this health crisis, it creates more opportunities for hackers and cybercriminals to steal sensitive data.”

Steps Floridians can take to protect sensitive customer information, trade secrets or other information while working remotely include:

  • Using a secure internet connection;
  • Ensuring all security software is updated and in working order. Additionally, ensuring that the device’s operating system is updated regularly;
  • Creating strong passwords and utilizing different passwords across multiple websites and applications. Do not use easy-to-guess security questions;
  • Limiting the use of work devices only for work activities. Use personal devices for leisure;
  • Locking work devices when not in use and never leaving them unattended;
  • Enabling multi-factor authentication when available. Some employers allow employees to provide an additional email address or phone number to receive codes to verify that the user is in fact the individual attempting to access an account; and
  • Contacting IT if receiving unsolicited verification calls or codes. This is a sign that credentials were phished successfully but login failed because of multi-factor authentication.

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Related Articles

News

35 Villagers test positive for COVID-19 and most have been traveling

Sumter County reported its 40th positive Coronavirus test – including 33 Villagers – on Saturday as the number of victims soared past 4,000 across Florida.
Read more
News

Small number of tri-county residents have been tested for COVID-19 virus

The 96 cases of COVID-19 in the tri-county area – 35 in the Villages alone – have been identified among the 1,798 people who have been tested locally for the potentially deadly virus.
Read more
News

Villages grocer sets aside shopping time for healthcare workers and first responders

Winn-Dixie is preparing to offer healthcare providers and first responders special times to shop amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Read more
News

Recreation News published despite cessation of activities in The Villages

The Recreation News will continue to be published despite a cessation of virtually all recreation activities in The Villages due to concerns about the Coronavirus.
Read more
Business

City Fire launches small store to sell needed supplies during COVID-19 scare

The owners of City Fire restaurant have taken it upon themselves to help Villagers in need of supplies during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Read more
News

Medieval village self-quarantined for 14 months to prevent spread of the plague

A medieval English village quarantined its residents in 1665 to prevent the spread of the plague. Villages-News.com’s John W Prince takes a look at that incident compared to the COVID-19 outbreak we are facing today.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood man jailed after woman accuses him of repeated drunken attacks

A Wildwood man was jailed after a woman accused him of repeated drunken attacks.
Read more
Staff Report

Latest Posts

News

35 Villagers test positive for COVID-19 and most have been traveling

Sumter County reported its 40th positive Coronavirus test – including 33 Villagers – on Saturday as the number of victims soared past 4,000 across Florida.
Read more
News

Small number of tri-county residents have been tested for COVID-19 virus

The 96 cases of COVID-19 in the tri-county area – 35 in the Villages alone – have been identified among the 1,798 people who have been tested locally for the potentially deadly virus.
Read more
News

Villages grocer sets aside shopping time for healthcare workers and first responders

Winn-Dixie is preparing to offer healthcare providers and first responders special times to shop amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Read more
News

Recreation News published despite cessation of activities in The Villages

The Recreation News will continue to be published despite a cessation of virtually all recreation activities in The Villages due to concerns about the Coronavirus.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Small number of tri-county residents have been tested for COVID-19 virus

The 96 cases of COVID-19 in the tri-county area – 35 in the Villages alone – have been identified among the 1,798 people who have been tested locally for the potentially deadly virus.
Read more
News

Villages grocer sets aside shopping time for healthcare workers and first responders

Winn-Dixie is preparing to offer healthcare providers and first responders special times to shop amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Photos

Opinions

Opinions

Heads should hang in shame over delays in repairing sinkhole-damaged homes

The continuing saga of the sinkhole-ravaged homes in the Village of Chatham took yet another ugly turn last week during a Marion County Commission meeting.
Read more
Read More Opinions

Crime

Crime

Wildwood man jailed after woman accuses him of repeated drunken attacks

A Wildwood man was jailed after a woman accused him of repeated drunken attacks.
Read more
Crime

Pair of suspects detained for ICE after foot chase on railroad tracks

A pair of battery suspects was arrested after a foot chase and detained for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Read more
Read More Crime

Subscribe!

Click here to subscribe to our email newsletter

Follow us on social

49,428FansLike
0FollowersFollow
2,155FollowersFollow

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment
The Villages
clear sky
75.8 ° F
80 °
71.6 °
100 %
1.3mph
1 %
Sun
93 °
Mon
91 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
76 °
Thu
67 °

Follow us on Instagram