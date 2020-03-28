Lake-Sumter State College decides to postpone spring graduation ceremonies

Lake-Sumter State College has made the “difficult but necessary decision” to postpone the spring 2020 commencement ceremonies due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“As a college community, we are facing unprecedented challenges that we could never have predicted even a few months ago,” wrote Dr. Claire Brady, vice president of enrollment and student affairs, in an email to students on Friday. “Over the next few months, we will face significant disruptions both as a college community and in our personal and professional lives.”

The college intends to hold ceremonies in late July 2020 in Leesburg and Clermont. These ceremonies will be planned with the understanding that they may be canceled if local, state, or federal public health guidelines still do not allow large gatherings.

Students graduating this spring will also have the option to participate in the College’s Fall Commencement Ceremony. Diplomas will still be mailed in June.

“I know first-hand that commencement is one of the highlights of the student experience,” wrote Brady. “It’s truly an inspiring celebration of each of our student’s accomplishments and you deserve that experience.”

The college will provide additional updates and communications in the coming weeks about the ceremonies and new plans to celebrate the Class of 2020 in virtual ways.