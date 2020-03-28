Pair of suspects detained for ICE after foot chase on railroad tracks

A pair of battery suspects was arrested after a foot chase and detained for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were investigating a battery at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday when two suspects – 22-year-old Silvano Jimenez and 21-year-old Jose Feria-Isidoro – took off running on the railroad tracks near U.S. 301 in the area behind the Goodwill Superstore in Oxford.

A K-9 unit joined in the search and Feria-Isidoro suffered a bite to the leg during the pursuit.

“The victim of the battery stated he did not wish to press charges for the battery and signed a waiver of prosecution,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report.

However, the two Oaxaca, Mexico natives were arrested on charges of resisting arrest. Once they were booked at the Sumter County Detention Center, they were put under a hold for ICE.