Villages grocer sets aside shopping time for healthcare workers and first responders

Winn-Dixie is preparing to offer healthcare providers and first responders special times to shop amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Beginning this week, they will be welcomed into the stores on Mondays and Tuesdays from 8-9 p.m. for an hour of shopping that’s reserved just for them.

“Our first responders and healthcare providers are working extra-long hours to take care of the community and we want to do our part to take care of them,” said Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, owner of Winn-Dixie. “We ask that our customers be respectful of this time we have dedicated to our frontline warriors.”

Seniors and high-risk customers can shop at Winn-Dixie from 8–9 a.m. Monday through Friday.

The grocer, along with competitors Publix and Wal-Mart, also is strengthening safety measures by installing protective Plexiglas partitions at all store registers, customer service desks, pharmacies and liquor store counters. Additionally, all Winn-Dixie stores will initiate a two-cart-length distance between customers at checkout by utilizing floor markers to encourage and maintain social distancing.