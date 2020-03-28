White Pelican And Cormorant At Veteran’s Memorial Park

This white pelican and cormorant were on the pond beside Veteran’s Memorial Park at Spanish Springs. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing his photo!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
