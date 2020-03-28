Search
Sunday, March 29, 2020
Staff Report
The Villages

35 Villagers test positive for COVID-19 and most have been traveling

Sumter County reported its 40th positive Coronavirus test – including 33 Villagers – on Saturday as the number of victims soared past 4,000 across Florida.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Trump’s lack of empathy

A Haciendas of Mission Hills resident is appalled by President Trump’s lack of empathy for those suffering because of the Coronavirus. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Letters to the Editor

‘Entitled’ Villagers featured on front page of Daily Sun

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident points to “entitled Villagers” featured on the front page of The Villages Daily Sun.
Read more
Around Florida

Around Florida

Governor urges Floridians 65+ to stay home for 14 days

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday sent a clear message to seniors that particularly hit home in The Villages – stay in your houses for the next 14 days to minimize exposure to the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Adolfo “Al” Andreini

Al Andreini enjoyed golfing, landscaping/gardening, handyman work, car shows, NASCAR, Pittsburgh Steelers football, going to the movies and spending time with his family.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

City Fire launches small store to sell needed supplies during COVID-19 scare

The owners of City Fire restaurant have taken it upon themselves to help Villagers in need of supplies during the COVID-19 outbreak.
White Pelican And Cormorant At Veteran’s Memorial Park

This white pelican and cormorant were on the pond beside Veteran’s Memorial Park at Spanish Springs. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing his photo!

White Pelican And Cormorant At Veteran's Memorial Park
White Pelican And Cormorant At Veteran’s Memorial Park

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Photos

Alligator And Turtle At Fenney Nature Trail

This alligator and turtle weren't practicing social distancing at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing his photo! Share your local photos with...
Photos

Two Turtles Hanging Out At Fenney Nature Trail

These two turtles were just hanging out at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing his photo! Share your local photos with us...
Photos

Great Blue Heron Flies Over Ashland Pond

This great blue heron was photographed flying over Ashland Pond at sunrise. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Photos

Female Anhinga With Armored Catfish At Fenney Nature Trail

The female anhinga was doing its best to rid Fenney Nature Trail of the invasive armored catfish. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing his...
Photos

Muhly Grass At Fenney Nature Trail After Rain Shower

This wet muhly grass was photographed at Fenney Nature Trail after a rain shower. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing his photo! Share your local...
Photos

Osprey In Flight At Village Of Collier

Check out this osprey photographed soaring above the Village Of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Photos

River Otter Eating Fish At Fenney Nature Trail

Take a look at this river otter eating a fish at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing his photo! Share your local...
Staff Report

News

News

News

News

Recreation News published despite cessation of activities in The Villages

The Recreation News will continue to be published despite a cessation of virtually all recreation activities in The Villages due to concerns about the Coronavirus.
Read more
News

News

Opinions

Opinions

Heads should hang in shame over delays in repairing sinkhole-damaged homes

The continuing saga of the sinkhole-ravaged homes in the Village of Chatham took yet another ugly turn last week during a Marion County Commission meeting.
Read more
Crime

Crime

Wildwood man jailed after woman accuses him of repeated drunken attacks

A Wildwood man was jailed after a woman accused him of repeated drunken attacks.
Read more
Crime

Pair of suspects detained for ICE after foot chase on railroad tracks

A pair of battery suspects was arrested after a foot chase and detained for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Read more
