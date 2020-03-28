Search
Saturday, March 28, 2020
Meta Minton
35 Villagers test positive for COVID-19 and most have been traveling

Sumter County reported its 40th positive Coronavirus test – including 33 Villagers – on Saturday as the number of victims soared past 4,000 across Florida.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Trump’s lack of empathy

A Haciendas of Mission Hills resident is appalled by President Trump’s lack of empathy for those suffering because of the Coronavirus. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Letters to the Editor

‘Entitled’ Villagers featured on front page of Daily Sun

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident points to “entitled Villagers” featured on the front page of The Villages Daily Sun.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Governor urges Floridians 65+ to stay home for 14 days

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday sent a clear message to seniors that particularly hit home in The Villages – stay in your houses for the next 14 days to minimize exposure to the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Adolfo “Al” Andreini

Al Andreini enjoyed golfing, landscaping/gardening, handyman work, car shows, NASCAR, Pittsburgh Steelers football, going to the movies and spending time with his family.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

City Fire launches small store to sell needed supplies during COVID-19 scare

The owners of City Fire restaurant have taken it upon themselves to help Villagers in need of supplies during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Wildwood man jailed after woman accuses him of repeated drunken attacks

Marvin Elder Jr.

A Wildwood man was jailed after a woman accused him of repeated drunken attacks.

Marvin Elder Jr., 59, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of battery after he attempted to take a phone away from the woman who was attempting to shoot video of him, according to arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Elder got off the couch and punched the woman in the left breast area during the altercation.

She said she is in fear of Elder “because of how he acts and gets physical with her, while he is drunk,” the report said.

Elder was asleep on the couch when deputies arrived on the scene. He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where he was initially held without bond.

In 2012, he was sentenced to eight months in jail in a drug case. In 2006, he was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery, but that case was dismissed.

Meta Minton

Opinions

Opinions

Heads should hang in shame over delays in repairing sinkhole-damaged homes

The continuing saga of the sinkhole-ravaged homes in the Village of Chatham took yet another ugly turn last week during a Marion County Commission meeting.
Crime

Crime

Wildwood man jailed after woman accuses him of repeated drunken attacks

A Wildwood man was jailed after a woman accused him of repeated drunken attacks.
Crime

Pair of suspects detained for ICE after foot chase on railroad tracks

A pair of battery suspects was arrested after a foot chase and detained for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
