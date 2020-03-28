Wildwood man jailed after woman accuses him of repeated drunken attacks

A Wildwood man was jailed after a woman accused him of repeated drunken attacks.

Marvin Elder Jr., 59, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of battery after he attempted to take a phone away from the woman who was attempting to shoot video of him, according to arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Elder got off the couch and punched the woman in the left breast area during the altercation.

She said she is in fear of Elder “because of how he acts and gets physical with her, while he is drunk,” the report said.

Elder was asleep on the couch when deputies arrived on the scene. He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where he was initially held without bond.

In 2012, he was sentenced to eight months in jail in a drug case. In 2006, he was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery, but that case was dismissed.