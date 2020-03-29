Search
Sunday, March 29, 2020
Larry D. Croom
38 Villagers test positive for Coronavirus as tri-county area tops 100 patients

Thirty-eight Villagers – the majority of whom have traveled recently – have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
Letters to the Editor

Villagers need to stay home

A Villages-News.com reader argues that Villagers need to stay home. She explains in a Letter to the Editor.
Letters to the Editor

COVID-19 about to surge in The Villages

A Village of Fenney resident, in a Letter to the Editor, predicts that COVID-19 is about to surge in The Villages.
Read more
Around Florida

Leesburg police investigating shooting that left man in critical condition

Leesburg Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that left a 31-year-old man in critical condition.
Obituaries

Beverly Ann (Sylvia) Wilson

Beverly Wilson grew up in Danbury, Conn., and retired to Florida in 2004, along with her husband, Robert R. Wilson, who passed away in 2006.
Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

City Fire launches small store to sell needed supplies during COVID-19 scare

The owners of City Fire restaurant have taken it upon themselves to help Villagers in need of supplies during the COVID-19 outbreak.
38 Villagers test positive for Coronavirus as tri-county area tops 100 patients

Thirty-eight Villagers are known to have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Thirty-six of them live in Sumter County, where the vast majority of households are located in the mega-retirement community that is continuing to grow at a fast clip. The other two live in Lake County and it isn’t clear if two people who have tested positive in Summerfield live in the Marion County portion of The Villages or other retirement communities like Del Webb Spruce Creek, Spruce Creek South or Stonecrest.

All told, 111 cases of the Coronavirus have been reported in the tri-county area. The oldest is a 92-year-old Sumter County man who tested positive on Thursday, March 26, and the youngest appears to be an infant that tested positive in Lake County on Sunday.

Sumter County leads the way with 45 cases. The patients – 24 men and 21 women – all are county residents. Their average age is 66 and 13 remain hospitalized.

Nineteen of those Sumter County patients have reported traveling recently. They visited a variety of destinations abroad and domestically that include Egypt, Belize, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, the Caribbean, the Turks and Caicos Islands, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Oregon, Texas, Vermont, California, Louisiana, New Jersey and other locations in Florida. It still hasn’t been determined if 15 of the other patients traveled recently.

Lake County currently has 44 cases of COVID-19. The patients, four of whom are non-residents, have an average age of 53. Twenty-two are men, 21 are women and nine remain hospitalized.

Sixteen of those testing positive in Lake County have traveled recently to Belize, the Caribbean, Spain, Europe, Mexico, Africa, the Netherlands,
New York, Colorado, Texas, Tennessee, Georgia and other parts of Florida. It’s unknown if another 17 of the patients traveled recently.

Twenty-two people have tested positive in Marion County, which includes one non-resident. The patients – 15 women and seven men – have an average age of 52 and two of them also remain hospitalized.

Sixteen of those Marion County patients recently traveled to the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Wisconsin, Texas, New York, South Carolina, New Jersey and other Sunshine State cities. It remains unclear if one patient, a 59-year-old woman, has a recent travel history.

The overall test numbers in the three counties breaks down as:

  • Lake County: 920 tests completed, 875 negative, one inconclusive and seven people awaiting testing
  • Sumter County: 677 tests completed, 628 negative, four inconclusive and one resident awaiting testing
  • Marion County: 491 tests completed, 469 negative and 101 awaiting testing.

All told, 4,950 people – 4,768 Floridians – have tested positive for COVID-19 across the Sunshine State. Sixty people have died as a result of the virus and 633 currently are hospitalized.

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Opinions

Kenny Rogers reportedly suffered from hepatitis C

Kenny Rogers recorded 65 albums, sold more than 165 million records and was elected to the Country Music Hall of Fame. He died earlier this month at age 81. Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back at the medical conditions Rogers reportedly suffered from in the final years of his life.
Read more
