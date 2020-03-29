CDD 1 supervisor offers help to residents homebound by Coronavirus

Community Development District 1 Supervisor Craig Estep is offering his assistance to those currently and soon to be homebound by the Coronavirus. He’s offering his help in picking up pharmacy and food store orders placed by CDD1 residents who have been diagnosed with the virus or who have been required, for one reason or another, to be quarantined in their homes and have no one to help them get delivery of urgently needed food and pharmaceutical items.

Estep believes that “during this trying and uncertain time, it’s important that the most vulnerable of our residents know that someone cares about them and is willing to help.”

Estep is ready to be their “errand boy.” Individuals living in CDD 1 in need of his pick-up service must first call him at (515) 210-3494 to request his assistance. Next, they must contact their food store or pharmacy to order and pay for their purchases. When their order has been placed, they should call Estep again to arrange for him to pick-up and deliver their orders.

Orders will be delivered to their doorstep or to any other drop-off point they choose. Estep will dress in protective wear including an N95 mask and gloves to reassure recipients that there purchases have not been contaminated during delivery.

“This is not a hollow offer…this is a neighbor helping neighbors,” Estep adds. “Remember: we are all in this together…it’s time to pull together like we did during the 9/11 attack on America.”

Estep’s pick-up/delivery service is free of charge.