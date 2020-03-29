COVID-19 fears prompt The Villages hospital to encourage use of ‘telehealth’

As cases of COVID-19 continue to increase throughout Central Florida, UF Health The Villages Hospital and UF Health Leesburg Hospital have launched a virtual telephone screening program.

“Telehealth, the virtual care platform that allows health care professionals and patients to meet by phone, seems tailor-made for this moment in time,” said Chris Wood, MHA, Corporate Director of Clinic Operations and PHO at UF Health Central Florida. “Virtual care solutions can help flatten the curve of COVID-19 infections and help us deploy medical staff and lifesaving equipment wisely.”

A clinician will ask callers screening questions to help establish if they are in a low-, medium-, or high-risk group, and if they have mild, moderate, or severe symptoms of upper respiratory infection that could be due to COVID-19.

“Before you call, write down your symptoms, whether you have a fever, and whether you’ve taken any medicine,” Wood said. “Be ready to answer a few questions that might seem tedious, such as where you have traveled recently. Resist the urge to ask reasonable but non-medical questions that are time-consuming. General questions should be referred to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.”

Those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, and would like to schedule a telehealth appointment, call (352) 751-8790.