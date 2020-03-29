Search
Sunday, March 29, 2020
Staff Report
The Villages

Top Story

News

38 Villagers test positive for Coronavirus as tri-county area tops 100 patients

Thirty-eight Villagers – the majority of whom have traveled recently – have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
Read more
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Villagers need to stay home

A Villages-News.com reader argues that Villagers need to stay home. She explains in a Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

COVID-19 about to surge in The Villages

A Village of Fenney resident, in a Letter to the Editor, predicts that COVID-19 is about to surge in The Villages.
Read more
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg police investigating shooting that left man in critical condition

Leesburg Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that left a 31-year-old man in critical condition.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Beverly Ann (Sylvia) Wilson

Beverly grew up in Danbury, Conn., and retired to Florida in 2004,
Read more
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Business

Business

City Fire launches small store to sell needed supplies during COVID-19 scare

The owners of City Fire restaurant have taken it upon themselves to help Villagers in need of supplies during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Read more
COVID-19 fears prompt The Villages hospital to encourage use of ‘telehealth’

As cases of COVID-19 continue to increase throughout Central Florida, UF Health The Villages Hospital and UF Health Leesburg Hospital have launched a virtual telephone screening program.

“Telehealth, the virtual care platform that allows health care professionals and patients to meet by phone, seems tailor-made for this moment in time,” said Chris Wood, MHA, Corporate Director of Clinic Operations and PHO at UF Health Central Florida. “Virtual care solutions can help flatten the curve of COVID-19 infections and help us deploy medical staff and lifesaving equipment wisely.”

A clinician will ask callers screening questions to help establish if they are in a low-, medium-, or high-risk group, and if they have mild, moderate, or severe symptoms of upper respiratory infection that could be due to COVID-19.

“Before you call, write down your symptoms, whether you have a fever, and whether you’ve taken any medicine,” Wood said. “Be ready to answer a few questions that might seem tedious, such as where you have traveled recently. Resist the urge to ask reasonable but non-medical questions that are time-consuming. General questions should be referred to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.”

Those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, and would like to schedule a telehealth appointment, call (352) 751-8790.

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

News

News

News

Crime

News

CDD 1 supervisor offers help to residents homebound by Coronavirus

Community Development District 1 Supervisor Craig Estep is offering his assistance to those currently and soon to be homebound by the Coronavirus.
Read more
News

Refunds available for Senior Games and Running of the Squares 5K

Refunds are being processed for socials, special events, Spanish Springs 5K and The Villages Senior Games.
Read more
Crime

Woman nabbed at Summerfield oil change business next to burglarized vehicle

An Ocala woman was jailed last week after an oil change technician came to work and found her sitting in a lawn chair next to his girlfriend’s burglarized vehicle.
Read more
Staff Report

News

Around Florida

News

News

News

News

Photos

Opinions

Opinions

Kenny Rogers reportedly suffered from hepatitis C

Kenny Rogers recorded 65 albums, sold more than 165 million records, was elected to the Country Music Hall of Fame. He died earlier this month at age 81. Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back at the medical conditions Rogers reportedly suffered from in the final years of his life.
Read more
Crime

Around Florida

Crime

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment
