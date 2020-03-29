Lake County Transit Services suspends non-essential paratransit trips

The Lake County Office of Transit Services has temporarily suspended non-essential trips for Lake County Connection, the County’s paratransit service.

Transit Services will provide those who are “transportation disadvantage” door-to-door trips to medical locations, shopping for nutritional items and to work or training locations. Recreational and other non-life sustaining trips will not be provided.

The Lake County Office of Transit Services is making it a priority to ensure that residents continue to receive public transportation, and modifications are being implemented to minimize the local impact of coronavirus disease. Vehicle interiors are being cleaned and disinfected nightly with deep cleaning and sanitization on weekends.

For more information on Lake County Transit Services, visit https://ridelakexpress.com/. For the latest County information regarding COVID-19, including available resources for businesses, visit https://www.lakecountyfl.gov/COVID-19.