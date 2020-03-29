Leesburg police investigating shooting that left man in critical condition

Leesburg police are continuing to investigate a shooting that left a 31-year-old man in critical condition.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Church Street at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday night after receiving a call about gunshots being fired. They arrived about a minute later and found the victim lying on a sidewalk with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head. Officers rendered aid to the wounded man, including one who is a certified EMT, a report states.

The victim was transported by ground ambulance to UF Health Leesburg Hospital and later flown by helicopter to Ocala Regional Medical Center. The shooting scene was secured and the investigation was turned over to detectives a short time later, the report says.

A preliminary investigation suggests there was an exchange of gunfire and those involved were likely familiar with one another. Narcotics and money also were discovered at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Leesburg Police Department at (352) 728-9862 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).