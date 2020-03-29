Search
Sunday, March 29, 2020
Larry D. Croom
38 Villagers test positive for Coronavirus as tri-county area tops 100 patients

Thirty-eight Villagers – the majority of whom have traveled recently – have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
Villagers need to stay home

A Villages-News.com reader argues that Villagers need to stay home. She explains in a Letter to the Editor.
COVID-19 about to surge in The Villages

A Village of Fenney resident, in a Letter to the Editor, predicts that COVID-19 is about to surge in The Villages.
Beverly Ann (Sylvia) Wilson

Beverly Wilson grew up in Danbury, Conn., and retired to Florida in 2004, along with her husband, Robert R. Wilson, who passed away in 2006.
Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
City Fire launches small store to sell needed supplies during COVID-19 scare

The owners of City Fire restaurant have taken it upon themselves to help Villagers in need of supplies during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Leesburg police investigating shooting that left man in critical condition

Leesburg police are continuing to investigate a shooting that left a 31-year-old man in critical condition.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Church Street at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday night after receiving a call about gunshots being fired. They arrived about a minute later and found the victim lying on a sidewalk with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head. Officers rendered aid to the wounded man, including one who is a certified EMT, a report states.

The victim was transported by ground ambulance to UF Health Leesburg Hospital and later flown by helicopter to Ocala Regional Medical Center. The shooting scene was secured and the investigation was turned over to detectives a short time later, the report says.

A preliminary investigation suggests there was an exchange of gunfire and those involved were likely familiar with one another. Narcotics and money also were discovered at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Leesburg Police Department at (352) 728-9862 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Crime

Villager’s adult daughter jailed without bond after violating her probation

A Villager’s adult daughter has been jailed without bond after violating her probation.
Crime

Woman nabbed at Summerfield oil change business next to burglarized vehicle

An Ocala woman was jailed last week after an oil change technician came to work and found her sitting in a lawn chair next to his girlfriend’s burglarized vehicle.
Crime

Wildwood man jailed after woman accuses him of repeated drunken attacks

A Wildwood man was jailed after a woman accused him of repeated drunken attacks.
Crime

Pair of suspects detained for ICE after foot chase on railroad tracks

A pair of battery suspects was arrested after a foot chase and detained for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Crime

43-year-old Villager jailed after caught with hand in tip jar at popular pizzeria

A Villager with a hefty criminal record was jailed Wednesday night after he admitted to ripping off money from a tip jar at a Summerfield Italian restaurant.
Crime

Shoplifter apologizes to partner in crime after botched heist at Buffalo Ridge

A  convicted shoplifter apologized to her partner in crime after a botched heist at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Crime

Lady Lake man free on $25,000 bond after alleged attack on live-in lady friend

A Lady Lake man is free on $25,000 bond after an alleged attack on his live-in lady friend.
Rogue Villages sales representatives claim they were employees not contractors

A group of rogue former sales representatives for The Villages is claiming they were employees and not independent contractors working for the powerful sales arm of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
News

Sheriff’s office patrolling to ensure ‘social distancing’ being observed

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is patrolling and encouraging people to adhere to the social distancing guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control.
Kenny Rogers reportedly suffered from hepatitis C

Kenny Rogers recorded 65 albums, sold more than 165 million records and was elected to the Country Music Hall of Fame. He died earlier this month at age 81. Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back at the medical conditions Rogers reportedly suffered from in the final years of his life.
