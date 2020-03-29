Search
Sunday, March 29, 2020
Meta Minton
The Villages

38 Villagers test positive for Coronavirus as tri-county area tops 100 patients

Thirty-eight Villagers – the majority of whom have traveled recently – have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Villagers need to stay home

A Villages-News.com reader argues that Villagers need to stay home. She explains in a Letter to the Editor.
Letters to the Editor

COVID-19 about to surge in The Villages

A Village of Fenney resident, in a Letter to the Editor, predicts that COVID-19 is about to surge in The Villages.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg police investigating shooting that left man in critical condition

Leesburg Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that left a 31-year-old man in critical condition.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Beverly Ann (Sylvia) Wilson

Beverly Wilson grew up in Danbury, Conn., and retired to Florida in 2004, along with her husband, Robert R. Wilson, who passed away in 2006.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

City Fire launches small store to sell needed supplies during COVID-19 scare

The owners of City Fire restaurant have taken it upon themselves to help Villagers in need of supplies during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Rogue Villages sales representatives claim they were employees not contractors

A group of rogue former sales representatives for The Villages is claiming they were employees and not independent contractors working for the powerful sales arm of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Properties of The Villages has filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Middle District Court in Ocala against former sales agents, Jason Kranz, Christopher Day, Angela Kranz, Cynthia Hughes, Nanette Elliott, Jan Hickerson and Angie Taylor.

Angela and Jason Kranz

Day and Jason Kranz were top producers for The Villages sales arm before sending a bombshell email in December to their Properties of The Villages colleagues announcing they were founding their own real estate firm. They encouraged their former colleagues to join them in their new venture. The pair were soon served with notice of a lawsuit filed by Properties of The Villages, aimed at blocking the new real estate company launched by Day and Kranz.

Christopher Day

In a document filed in court earlier this month, Day, Kranz and fellow former sales representatives lashed out at the Properties of The Villages’ famed independent contractor agreement, which they call “unconscionable.”

The rogue agents find fault with the independent contractor agreement for several reasons:

• In the court document, they claim Properties of The Villages “misclassified” the sales representatives as independent contractors when there were, in fact, employees. “They failed to pay the required minimum hourly wage; they failed to keep proper track of time records; they failed to pay the employer’s share of employees’ taxes.”

• The document also alleges that the representatives were not adequately paid commissions. “Each new home sold in The Villages and each used home, for a period of time, is sold with the requirement that the purchaser pay a bond. This is a sum of money that typically and historically was paid by a developer for infrastructure prior to the sale of the property. These sums would then be included in the purchase price of the property. These sums in the bond constitute a part of the purchase price Properties of The Villages failed to pay commissions to the Defendants on this part of the purchase price,” they claim.

• They also claimed Properties of The Villages “would take unauthorized and improper deductions and set-offs from commissions due and owing to the Defendants.”

• Properties of The Villages would require the sales representatives to be present at mandatory meetings, open houses and paid speaker seminars.

• Properties of The Villages would require the sales representatives to purchase advertising.

• The former sales representatives also point out that Properties of The Villages provided them with use of its sales office, marketing materials and office products for use in business. They were also provided keys to the sales office.

• They also complained that the independent contractor agreement “contains an ever-expanding territory.” The agreement required the sales agent to “accept this ever-expanding territory as part of their non-compete.” They said they had “no control over this expanding territory.” The independent contractor agreement includes a 24-month non-compete clause.

The Properties of The Villages sales office at Lake Sumter Landing is closed due to the Coronavirus crisis.

The lawsuit grinds on during what must be a difficult time for Properties of The Villages, due to the Coronavirus crisis. The sales office at Lake Sumter Landing has been closed and no open houses appear to be taking place. The Alden Bungalows and Atwood Bungalows near Brownwood typically lodge potential buyers, but this weekend both sets of bungalows were deserted with the exception of the few homeowners there. The opportunity for sales representatives to show off “The Villages lifestyle” has vanished with the cancellation of music at the town squares, the closure of the swimming pools and the shutdown of the dining rooms at restaurants.

Meta Minton

Opinions

Opinions

Kenny Rogers reportedly suffered from hepatitis C

Kenny Rogers recorded 65 albums, sold more than 165 million records and was elected to the Country Music Hall of Fame. He died earlier this month at age 81. Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back at the medical conditions Rogers reportedly suffered from in the final years of his life.
Read more
Crime

Around Florida

