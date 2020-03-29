Sheriff’s office patrolling to ensure ‘social distancing’ being observed

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is patrolling and encouraging people to adhere to the social distancing guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control.

The Sumter County Health Department earlier this month called for social distancing to combat the Coronavirus.

Although it is not against the law to gather in groups, the sheriff’s office is trying to educate and encourage residents to not gather in large groups.

Residents are asked to stay at home if possible and maintain the 6 foot rule to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

There are no curfews in place or mandated stay at home orders, but the sheriff’s office is asking that everyone “use good judgement, and think of the health and welfare of your neighbors and fellow citizens.”