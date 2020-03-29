Search
Home News
Sunday, March 29, 2020
Staff Report
74.8 F
The Villages

Top Story

News

38 Villagers test positive for Coronavirus as tri-county area tops 100 patients

Thirty-eight Villagers – the majority of whom have traveled recently – have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Letters

Letters to the Editor

Villagers need to stay home

A Villages-News.com reader argues that Villagers need to stay home. She explains in a Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

COVID-19 about to surge in The Villages

A Village of Fenney resident, in a Letter to the Editor, predicts that COVID-19 is about to surge in The Villages.
Read more
Read More Letters

Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg police investigating shooting that left man in critical condition

Leesburg Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that left a 31-year-old man in critical condition.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Beverly Ann (Sylvia) Wilson

Beverly grew up in Danbury, Conn., and retired to Florida in 2004,
Read more
Read More Obituaries

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Read More Health

Business

Business

City Fire launches small store to sell needed supplies during COVID-19 scare

The owners of City Fire restaurant have taken it upon themselves to help Villagers in need of supplies during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Read more
Read More Business

Sheriff’s office patrolling to ensure ‘social distancing’ being observed

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is patrolling and encouraging people to adhere to the social distancing guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control.

The Sumter County Health Department earlier this month called for social distancing to combat the Coronavirus.

Although it is not against the law to gather in groups, the sheriff’s office is trying to educate and encourage residents to not gather in large groups.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies are on patrol ensuring that social distancing is being observed.

Residents are asked to stay at home if possible and maintain the 6 foot rule to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

There are no curfews in place or mandated stay at home orders, but the sheriff’s office is asking that everyone “use good judgement, and think of the health and welfare of your neighbors and fellow citizens.”

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Related Articles

News

38 Villagers test positive for Coronavirus as tri-county area tops 100 patients

Thirty-eight Villagers – the majority of whom have traveled recently – have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
Read more
News

Rogue Villages sales representatives claim they were employees not contractors

A group of rogue former sales representatives for The Villages is claiming they were employees and not independent contractors working for the powerful sales arm of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
News

COVID-19 fears prompt The Villages hospital to encourage use of ‘telehealth’

As cases of COVID-19 continue to increase throughout Central Florida, UF Health The Villages Hospital and UF Health Leesburg Hospital have launched a virtual telephone screening program.
Read more
Crime

Villager’s adult daughter jailed without bond after violating her probation

A Villager’s adult daughter has been jailed without bond after violating her probation.
Read more
News

CDD 1 supervisor offers help to residents homebound by Coronavirus

Community Development District 1 Supervisor Craig Estep is offering his assistance to those currently and soon to be homebound by the Coronavirus.
Read more
News

Refunds available for Senior Games and Running of the Squares 5K

Refunds are being processed for socials, special events, Spanish Springs 5K and The Villages Senior Games.
Read more
Crime

Woman nabbed at Summerfield oil change business next to burglarized vehicle

An Ocala woman was jailed last week after an oil change technician came to work and found her sitting in a lawn chair next to his girlfriend’s burglarized vehicle.
Read more
Staff Report

Latest Posts

News

38 Villagers test positive for Coronavirus as tri-county area tops 100 patients

Thirty-eight Villagers – the majority of whom have traveled recently – have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
Read more
Around Florida

Leesburg police investigating shooting that left man in critical condition

Leesburg Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that left a 31-year-old man in critical condition.
Read more
News

Rogue Villages sales representatives claim they were employees not contractors

A group of rogue former sales representatives for The Villages is claiming they were employees and not independent contractors working for the powerful sales arm of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
News

Sheriff’s office patrolling to ensure ‘social distancing’ being observed

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is patrolling and encouraging people to adhere to the social distancing guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Rogue Villages sales representatives claim they were employees not contractors

A group of rogue former sales representatives for The Villages is claiming they were employees and not independent contractors working for the powerful sales arm of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
News

Sheriff’s office patrolling to ensure ‘social distancing’ being observed

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is patrolling and encouraging people to adhere to the social distancing guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Photos

Opinions

Opinions

Kenny Rogers reportedly suffered from hepatitis C

Kenny Rogers recorded 65 albums, sold more than 165 million records and was elected to the Country Music Hall of Fame. He died earlier this month at age 81. Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back at the medical conditions Rogers reportedly suffered from in the final years of his life.
Read more
Read More Opinions

Crime

Around Florida

Leesburg police investigating shooting that left man in critical condition

Leesburg Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that left a 31-year-old man in critical condition.
Read more
Crime

Villager’s adult daughter jailed without bond after violating her probation

A Villager’s adult daughter has been jailed without bond after violating her probation.
Read more
Read More Crime

Subscribe!

Click here to subscribe to our email newsletter

Follow us on social

49,447FansLike
0FollowersFollow
2,173FollowersFollow

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment
The Villages
clear sky
74.8 ° F
81 °
68 °
74 %
2.2mph
1 %
Mon
89 °
Tue
83 °
Wed
75 °
Thu
74 °
Fri
67 °

Follow us on Instagram