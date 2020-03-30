Betty V. Kostoff, age 96, passed away on March 25th, 2020. She was born in Sharon, PA on October 31, 1923 to Albert and Elsie Wise. Betty spent most of her life in Miami, FL, with her loving husband of 50 years, Si Kostoff.

Moving to The Villages in 2010, she kept busy by painting on canvas, playing mah jong and volunteering with several organizations. Being a retired beautician, her hair was never out of place. Always in style, she loved fashion and jewelry, and was known for her large “fabulous” clip-on earrings.

At heart, Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Lerner, (Ron); son, Rodney Kostoff (Belkis); granddaughter, Amanda Lerner; and great grandson, Taylor.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty Kostoff’s memory to St Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.