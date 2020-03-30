Diane M. Berlin, 78, of The Villages passed away March 28th 2020 at a Marion County facility. She was a homemaker and was of the Catholic faith. She moved to the Villages from Chicago 15 years ago. She was predeceased by her husband Richard A Berlin and son Mark Berlin.

She is survived by her sons Greg and Denise Berlin of Summerfield, Florida, Eric and Pamela Berlin of The Villages, FL, Richard and Maria Berlin of Marinette, WI, and daughter Karyn and Kevin Lee of Chicago;11 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.