Monday, March 30, 2020
Staff Report
38 Villagers test positive for Coronavirus as tri-county area tops 100 patients

Thirty-eight Villagers – the majority of whom have traveled recently – have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
A significant increase in walkers, joggers, runners and bikers

A Village of Hillsborough resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has spotted an increase in the number of walkers, joggers, runners and bicyclists in The Villages. He has advice to help keep everyone safe.
Letters to the Editor

Villagers need to stay home

A Villages-News.com reader argues that Villagers need to stay home. She explains in a Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Leesburg police investigating shooting that left man in critical condition

Leesburg Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that left a 31-year-old man in critical condition.
Donald Stipanic

Don Stipanic moved to the Villages from Sacramento, CA, in 2005.
Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
City Fire launches small store to sell needed supplies during COVID-19 scare

The owners of City Fire restaurant have taken it upon themselves to help Villagers in need of supplies during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Donald Stipanic

Donald Stipanic

Donald Stipanic passed away on March 29, 2020 in Summerfield, FL  Don lived in Del Webb Spruce Creek since 2014 with his wife Paget (PJ) of 51 ½ years.  Don moved to the Villages from Sacramento, CA in 2005.  Prior to that Don and his wife lived in Toledo, OH and Chicago, IL.  Don was born on July 11, 1942 in Bessemer, PA.

Don is survived by his sister, Fran, his sons, Donald Jr. and Paul, his sister-in-law, Carol, his brother-in-law, Ken, and nephew, Kyle.  Preceding him in death are his parents Mary and Vinko Stipanic of Bessemer, PA.

Besides traveling with his wife, Don enjoyed playing tennis, softball, pickle ball, golf, bowling, and shooting pool.

A celebration of Don’s life will be held at a later date.  In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Don’s name.

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Rogue Villages sales representatives claim they were employees not contractors

A group of rogue former sales representatives for The Villages is claiming they were employees and not independent contractors working for the powerful sales arm of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Has the Morse family become too Trumpian?

Villager Miles Zaremski, writing in an Opinion piece, wonders if the Morse family has become too Trumpian?
Leesburg police investigating shooting that left man in critical condition

Leesburg Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that left a 31-year-old man in critical condition.
