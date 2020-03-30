Donald Stipanic passed away on March 29, 2020 in Summerfield, FL Don lived in Del Webb Spruce Creek since 2014 with his wife Paget (PJ) of 51 ½ years. Don moved to the Villages from Sacramento, CA in 2005. Prior to that Don and his wife lived in Toledo, OH and Chicago, IL. Don was born on July 11, 1942 in Bessemer, PA.

Don is survived by his sister, Fran, his sons, Donald Jr. and Paul, his sister-in-law, Carol, his brother-in-law, Ken, and nephew, Kyle. Preceding him in death are his parents Mary and Vinko Stipanic of Bessemer, PA.

Besides traveling with his wife, Don enjoyed playing tennis, softball, pickle ball, golf, bowling, and shooting pool.

A celebration of Don’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Don’s name.