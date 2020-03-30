Has the Morse family become too Trumpian?

How dare I criticize the Developer and his family in a community from which they have reaped, and will continue to reap, billions of dollars as a major real estate land baron and developer. Sometimes, however, truth to power must be an end and not a means to heaping praise, admittedly questionable, on them, even in this time of a national and unprecedented health crisis. After all, they invited Trump to this community this past summer, or at least did not object to his presence in their honeypot, but what we all know now, Trump’s being a day late and a dollar short in manhandling the Coronavirus before what it did and is doing to our country.

The virus is now also creeping its way upwards in the form of persons infected in the county; The Villages cannot be too far behind.

Despite Trump lying his way through this crisis (remember him telling us at the outset that the virus was a hoax; that there would be only 15 cases down to one; that it would resolve quickly; that state governors are exaggerating the equipment their states need despite the death, dying and sickness we see credibly reported; and, now, wanting to cancel out CDC social distancing guidelines by Easter with pews filled aplenty in all churches), he did sign off on the CARES Act of 2020 (“Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security”) after it passed both houses of Congress on March 27.

One of its provisions may be manna from heaven for the very wealthy real estate set (see p. 203 of the bill on potential tax write-offs for this class of Americans). Does the Morse family’s holdings qualify?

While you consider the above query, the CARES Act also provides a stipend of $1,200 to most adults, and a lesser amount per child. This sum is so paltry that one could objectively believe it would pay, MAYBE, for one week’s worth of average daily living, certainly for all those employed in and about The Villages, but who have been furloughed or laid off as a result of many commercial properties closing, or, in the case of restaurants, only offering take-out service or curbside pick-up.

The virus will be around for MANY weeks, if not months and $1,200 won’t cut it. So, what should, or can, the Morse family do with their financial largesse already in their bank accounts? Here is a suggestion for Mark Morse: how about convincing your clan to cancel one month’s rent, mortgage or lease payment due your family members or to any of your companies or subsidiaries over which you/they have control or influence! You have made a tremendous financial gain off of 120,000 or so Village residents, besides the commercial properties, over the years, so in this unprecedented crisis where many that serve your properties are struggling through no fault of their own, it is time to step up to the plate in a very noticeable way! Don’t be cheap, or…do you want to remain more Truman as did he in stiffing the hard-working vendors that created his real estate empire?

Mark Morse, Jennifer Parr and the rest of the Morse family, don’t be greedy; be magnanimous. The choice falls directly in your collective lap.

Miles Zaremski is a resident of the Village of Dunedin.