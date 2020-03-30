Search
Home Opinions
Monday, March 30, 2020
Miles Zaremski
85.5 F
The Villages

Top Story

News

38 Villagers test positive for Coronavirus as tri-county area tops 100 patients

Thirty-eight Villagers – the majority of whom have traveled recently – have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Letters

Letters to the Editor

Villagers need to stay home

A Villages-News.com reader argues that Villagers need to stay home. She explains in a Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

COVID-19 about to surge in The Villages

A Village of Fenney resident, in a Letter to the Editor, predicts that COVID-19 is about to surge in The Villages.
Read more
Read More Letters

Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg police investigating shooting that left man in critical condition

Leesburg Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that left a 31-year-old man in critical condition.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Beverly Ann (Sylvia) Wilson

Beverly Wilson grew up in Danbury, Conn., and retired to Florida in 2004, along with her husband, Robert R. Wilson, who passed away in 2006.
Read more
Read More Obituaries

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Read More Health

Business

Business

City Fire launches small store to sell needed supplies during COVID-19 scare

The owners of City Fire restaurant have taken it upon themselves to help Villagers in need of supplies during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Read more
Read More Business

Has the Morse family become too Trumpian?

Miles Zaremski

How dare I criticize the Developer and his family in a community from which they have reaped, and will continue to reap, billions of dollars as a major real estate land baron and developer.  Sometimes, however, truth to power must be an end and not a means to heaping praise, admittedly questionable, on them, even in this time of a national and unprecedented health crisis. After all, they invited Trump to this community this past summer, or at least did not object to his presence in their honeypot, but what we all know now, Trump’s being a day late and a dollar short in manhandling the Coronavirus before what it did and is doing to our country.

The virus is now also creeping its way upwards in the form of persons infected in the county; The Villages cannot be too far behind.   

Despite Trump lying his way through this crisis (remember him telling us at the outset that the virus was a hoax; that there would be only 15 cases down to one; that it would resolve quickly; that state governors are exaggerating the equipment their states need despite the death, dying and sickness we see credibly reported; and, now, wanting to cancel out CDC social distancing guidelines by Easter with pews filled aplenty in all churches), he did sign off on the CARES Act of 2020 (“Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security”) after it passed both houses of Congress on March 27. 

One of its provisions may be manna from heaven for the very wealthy real estate set (see p. 203 of the bill on potential tax write-offs for this class of Americans). Does the Morse family’s holdings qualify?

While you consider the above query, the CARES Act also provides a stipend of $1,200 to most adults, and a lesser amount per child.  This sum is so paltry that one could objectively believe it would pay, MAYBE, for one week’s worth of average daily living, certainly for all those employed in and about The Villages, but who have been furloughed or laid off as a result of many commercial properties closing, or, in the case of restaurants, only offering take-out service or curbside pick-up.

The virus will be around for MANY weeks, if not months and $1,200 won’t cut it.  So, what should, or can, the Morse family do with their financial largesse already in their bank accounts?  Here is a suggestion for Mark Morse: how about convincing your clan to cancel one month’s rent, mortgage or lease payment due your family members or to any of your companies or subsidiaries over which you/they have control or influence!  You have made a tremendous financial gain off of 120,000 or so Village residents, besides the commercial properties, over the years, so in this unprecedented crisis where many that serve your properties are struggling through no fault of their own, it is time to step up to the plate in a very noticeable way!  Don’t be cheap, or…do you want to remain more Truman as did he in stiffing the hard-working vendors that created his real estate empire? 

Mark Morse, Jennifer Parr and the rest of the Morse family, don’t be greedy; be magnanimous. The choice falls directly in your collective lap.

Miles Zaremski is a resident of the Village of Dunedin.

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Related Articles

Opinions

Kenny Rogers reportedly suffered from hepatitis C

Kenny Rogers recorded 65 albums, sold more than 165 million records and was elected to the Country Music Hall of Fame. He died earlier this month at age 81. Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back at the medical conditions Rogers reportedly suffered from in the final years of his life.
Read more
Opinions

Heads should hang in shame over delays in repairing sinkhole-damaged homes

The continuing saga of the sinkhole-ravaged homes in the Village of Chatham took yet another ugly turn last week during a Marion County Commission meeting.
Read more
Opinions

Sacre Bleu

With all of the gloom and doom in the news, Columnist Barry Evans is here in the nick of time to give us a reason to smile.
Read more
Opinions

Tremendous amount of misinformation about COVID-19

Dr. Gabe Mirkin warns there is a tremendous amount of misinformation about the Coronavirus on the internet and in social media. He attempts to set the record straight.
Read more
Opinions

Trump is a clear and present danger to all Villagers

Villager Miles Zaremski, writing in an Opinion piece, warns that President Trump is a clear and present danger to all Villagers.
Read more
Opinions

Congressman Webster explains vote on the Families First Coronavirus Response Act

Last week, President Trump signed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act into law, and Congressman Daniel Webster voted in favor of it. Webster explains what the bill offers.
Read more
Opinions

If you want to help defeat COVID-19 roll up your sleeve and give blood

If you want to help beat COVID-19 roll up your sleeve and give blood. We'll tell you how to book an appointment online.
Read more
Miles Zaremski

Latest Posts

Opinions

Has the Morse family become too Trumpian?

Villager Miles Zaremski, writing in an Opinion piece, wonders if the Morse family has become too Trumpian?
Read more
News

38 Villagers test positive for Coronavirus as tri-county area tops 100 patients

Thirty-eight Villagers – the majority of whom have traveled recently – have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
Read more
Around Florida

Leesburg police investigating shooting that left man in critical condition

Leesburg Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that left a 31-year-old man in critical condition.
Read more
News

Rogue Villages sales representatives claim they were employees not contractors

A group of rogue former sales representatives for The Villages is claiming they were employees and not independent contractors working for the powerful sales arm of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Rogue Villages sales representatives claim they were employees not contractors

A group of rogue former sales representatives for The Villages is claiming they were employees and not independent contractors working for the powerful sales arm of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
News

Sheriff’s office patrolling to ensure ‘social distancing’ being observed

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is patrolling and encouraging people to adhere to the social distancing guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Photos

Opinions

Opinions

Has the Morse family become too Trumpian?

Villager Miles Zaremski, writing in an Opinion piece, wonders if the Morse family has become too Trumpian?
Read more
Read More Opinions

Crime

Around Florida

Leesburg police investigating shooting that left man in critical condition

Leesburg Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that left a 31-year-old man in critical condition.
Read more
Crime

Villager’s adult daughter jailed without bond after violating her probation

A Villager’s adult daughter has been jailed without bond after violating her probation.
Read more
Read More Crime

Subscribe!

Click here to subscribe to our email newsletter

Follow us on social

49,454FansLike
0FollowersFollow
2,179FollowersFollow

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment
The Villages
scattered clouds
85.5 ° F
88 °
82.4 °
54 %
1.3mph
40 %
Mon
93 °
Tue
83 °
Wed
75 °
Thu
79 °
Fri
82 °

Follow us on Instagram