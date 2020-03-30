Kenneth L. Jaffe, “Ken,” 86, of The Villages, FL, and formerly of Kankakee, IL, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in The Villages as a result of natural causes. He was born Oct. 28, 1933, in Kankakee, the son of Casper and Charlotte (Winer) Jaffe. He was a military veteran.

Ken married Sally on Jan. 11, 1959 in Chicago, IL. She survives in The Villages, FL. Surviving are his sons and daughters-in-law, Brian (Loretta) Jaffe of Kenosha, WI and Dr. Burton (Colleen) Jaffe of The Villages, FL; two grandchildren, Eric (Rebecca) Zagame, of Kenosha WI, Angela (Shawn) Talbert, of Kenosha WI; and six great-grandchildren, Alexis, Landon and Bella Zagame of Kenosha WI and Isaac, Aiden and Victoria Talbert of Kenosha, WI. Also surviving is his brother-in-law, Robert Skaletsky of Chicago, IL.

Preceding him in death are his parents, Casper and Charlotte Jaffe.

Services are being planned for this summer. Burial will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.