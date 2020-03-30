Search
Monday, March 30, 2020
Letters to the Editor
A significant increase in walkers, joggers, runners and bikers

To the Editor:

Our Villages roadways are seeing a significant increase in walkers, joggers, runners and bikers, since we are all staying home because of COVID-19.  A few folks are not aware of the Florida laws with regard to pedestrians as they take to the streets. We are required to walk, jog or run facing traffic, moving along on the left side of the road. Here are the specific sections that apply:
2019 Florida Statutes
316.130 Pedestrians; traffic regulations.—
(3) Where sidewalks are provided, no pedestrian shall, unless required by other circumstances, walk along and upon the portion of a roadway paved for vehicular traffic.
(4) Where sidewalks are not provided, any pedestrian walking along and upon a highway shall, when practicable, walk only on the shoulder on the left side of the roadway in relation to the pedestrian’s direction of travel, facing traffic which may approach from the opposite direction.
On the other hand, bicyclists move with traffic on the right side of the road. Be safe everyone!

David Guerra
Village Hillsborough

 

Follow us on Instagram