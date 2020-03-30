To the Editor:

President Andrew Cuomo is speaking again. NOTE: Does NOT take cheap shots at anyone. Does NOT interrupt his message to tell us how amazing and brilliant he is and what a spectacular job he’s doing for NYC. Does NOT gaslight in regard to how we got into this desperate position. Does NOT have to rely on the written instruction of others in order to communicate a useful, sensible message (in language surpassing that of a 3rd grader). Does NOT predicate provision of supplies upon which individuals have bowed down and kissed his ring. DOES report verifiable facts. DOES respect and consider the needs of the common working person. DOES understand the importance of science. DOES try to unite all people, regardless of their political beliefs, or their ethnicity. Thank you, President Cuomo for sharing your intellect, your compassion, and your honesty with the nation. If only…….

Terry Blatchley

Village of Santiago