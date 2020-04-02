75.1 F
The Villages
Thursday, April 2, 2020
Thursday, April 2, 2020
Larry D. Croom
Villagers react to decision to shut down pickleball courts due to COVID-19

Villagers are reacting to the decision to shut down pickleball and tennis courts due to concerns about the spread of the Coronavirus.
Unwarranted criticism of golf in The Villages

A Village of Summerhill resident says a Letter to the Editor offered undeserved criticism of golf in The Villages.
Golf carts vs. walkers

A Village of Caroline resident, in a Letter to the Editor, urges safety for those getting off the couch and walking.
31-year-old victim of Leesburg shooting dies at Ocala hospital

Leesburg Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that left a man dead.
Barbara Ann Stewart

Barbara Stewart was a State of Michigan employee before retiring and moving to The Villages, FL in 1992.
Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Publix allowing some employees to wear gloves and masks amid COVID-19 outbreak

Florida's largest grocery store chain is allowing some of its employees to take extra precautions against the Coronavirus.
31-year-old victim of Leesburg shooting dies at Ocala hospital

Larry D. Croom

Leesburg Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that left a man dead.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Church Street last Thursday night and when they arrived, they found 31-year-old Tydrone Nelson suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Officers quickly rendered aid and Nelson was then transported by ground ambulance to UF Health Leesburg Hospital. He was later flown by helicopter to Ocala Regional Medical Center, where he died Tuesday morning.

Detectives believe there was an exchange of gunfire during the incident and those involved were likely familiar with one another. Narcotics and money were discovered at the scene and the case is now being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Leesburg Police Department at (352) 728-9862 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

The traits Of Trump

Lady Lake resident Hugo Buchanan, writing in an Opinion piece, criticizes President Trump's "leadership" during a time of national crisis.
Read more
Follow us on Instagram