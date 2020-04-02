31-year-old victim of Leesburg shooting dies at Ocala hospital

Leesburg Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that left a man dead.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Church Street last Thursday night and when they arrived, they found 31-year-old Tydrone Nelson suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Officers quickly rendered aid and Nelson was then transported by ground ambulance to UF Health Leesburg Hospital. He was later flown by helicopter to Ocala Regional Medical Center, where he died Tuesday morning.

Detectives believe there was an exchange of gunfire during the incident and those involved were likely familiar with one another. Narcotics and money were discovered at the scene and the case is now being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Leesburg Police Department at (352) 728-9862 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).