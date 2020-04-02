77 F
The Villages
Thursday, April 2, 2020
type here...
Home News
Thursday, April 2, 2020
Meta Minton
77 F
The Villages

Top Story

News

83-year-old Villager living with grandson accidentally starts fire at his home

An 83-year-old Villager living with his grandson accidentally started a fire at his home.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Letters

Letters to the Editor

Unwarranted criticism of golf in The Villages

A Village of Summerhill resident says a Letter to the Editor offered undeserved criticism of golf in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Golf carts vs. walkers

A Village of Caroline resident, in a Letter to the Editor, urges safety for those getting off the couch and walking.
Read more
Read More Letters

Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg takes multiple actions to help curb spread of Coronavirus

The City of Leesburg has announced several measures to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Barbara Ann Stewart

Barbara Stewart was a State of Michigan employee before retiring and moving to The Villages, FL in 1992.
Read more
Read More Obituaries

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Read More Health

Business

Business

Publix allowing some employees to wear gloves and masks amid COVID-19 outbreak

Florida’s largest grocery store chain is allowing some of its employees to take extra precautions against the Coronavirus.
Read more
Read More Business

83-year-old Villager living with grandson accidentally starts fire at his home

Meta Minton

Charles Newman

An 83-year-old Villager living with his grandson accidentally started a fire at his home.

Charles Newman was heating oil to cook hash browns at about 3 p.m. Wednesday in the kitchen of his home at 1813 W. Schwartz Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages, according to an incident report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Newman decided to make a trip to Lowe’s home improvement and left behind his 10-year-old grandson who was playing video games. The boy discovered the kitchen fire ignited because the frying pan was left on the stove. A police officer arrived and put out the fire. The Villages Public Safety Department also responded to the scene and ensured the fire had been properly extinguished.

The Newman home at 1813 W. Schwartz Blvd.

“Charles did say that he is getting older and is forgetting things more due to his age,” the police officer wrote in the report.

Newman made headlines in 2018 during an epic battle with his daughter over custody of the boy. Residents have expressed outrage over what is seen as lax enforcement by the Developer of internal deed restrictions with regard to children.

After the fire, a report was filed with the Department of Children and Families “so that Charles could get some help in caring” for his grandson.

The boy told police he is not in fear living with his grandfather.

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Related Articles

News

Recreation News published again this week despite no activities on horizon

The Recreation News was published again on Thursday despite the cessation of activities for the foreseeable future in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Suspect sought in theft of bicycle at Lake Sumter Landing

A man who stole a bicycle at Lake Sumter Landing is being sought by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Read more
Crime

Police called to investigate theft of case of Corona beer

Lady Lake police were called to investigate the theft of a case of Corona beer from a distribution truck.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man jailed after nasty tiff with lady friend over stolen bricks

A Summerfield man with a long history of battery arrests is behind bars in the Marion County Jail after a nasty scuffle with a gal pal just outside the walls of The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man arrested after allegedly making threats at flea market

A Summerfield man was arrested after allegedly making threats toward another man at a flea market.
Read more
Entertainment

Villages performer among musicians doing virtual shows during COVID-19 crisis

Villages favorite Petrina performed a special concert Wednesday on her Facebook page and is planning another one for Tuesday, April 7.
Read more
Crime

Man claiming to have Coronavirus arrested after spitting at ambulance crew

A man claiming to have the Coronavirus was arrested after spitting at an ambulance crew.
Read more
Meta Minton

Latest Posts

News

83-year-old Villager living with grandson accidentally starts fire at his home

An 83-year-old Villager living with his grandson accidentally started a fire at his home.
Read more
News

Recreation News published again this week despite no activities on horizon

The Recreation News was published again on Thursday despite the cessation of activities for the foreseeable future in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Suspect sought in theft of bicycle at Lake Sumter Landing

A man who stole a bicycle at Lake Sumter Landing is being sought by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Read more
Crime

Police called to investigate theft of case of Corona beer

Lady Lake police were called to investigate the theft of a case of Corona beer from a distribution truck.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Recreation News published again this week despite no activities on horizon

The Recreation News was published again on Thursday despite the cessation of activities for the foreseeable future in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Suspect sought in theft of bicycle at Lake Sumter Landing

A man who stole a bicycle at Lake Sumter Landing is being sought by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Photos

Opinions

Opinions

The traits Of Trump

Lady Lake resident Hugo Buchanan, writing in an Opinion piece, criticizes President Trump's "leadership" during a time of national crisis.
Read more
Read More Opinions

Crime

Crime

Suspect sought in theft of bicycle at Lake Sumter Landing

A man who stole a bicycle at Lake Sumter Landing is being sought by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Read more
Crime

Police called to investigate theft of case of Corona beer

Lady Lake police were called to investigate the theft of a case of Corona beer from a distribution truck.
Read more
Read More Crime

Subscribe!

Click here to subscribe to our email newsletter

Follow us on social

49,539FansLike
0FollowersFollow
2,204FollowersFollow

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment
The Villages
clear sky
77 ° F
80 °
73.4 °
36 %
3.2mph
1 %
Thu
78 °
Fri
81 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
70 °
Mon
68 °

Follow us on Instagram