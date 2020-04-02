Police called to investigate theft of case of Corona beer

Lady Lake police were called to investigate the theft of a case of Corona beer from a distribution truck.

The driver of a Florida Distributing Truck was unloading merchandise at about 7 a.m. Wednesday morning at the Mobil gas station on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when a man grabbed a 24-pack of Corona beer from a pallet, according to an incident from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The driver fell on the wet grass when he tried to chase the man with the stolen beer. The man ran in the direction of the nearby Cove Apartments.

An image of the beer thief was captured on surveillance. He is described as a white male who was wearing orange shorts and no shirt.