Summerfield man arrested after allegedly making threats at flea market

A Summerfield man was arrested after allegedly making threats toward another man at a flea market.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday to the Webster Flea Market where 36-year-old Jason Wayne Dionne allegedly made threats against a man who had previously been threatened by the Waterbury, Conn. native, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Dionne fled the scene but was arrested Wednesday on a felony charge of obstructing justice. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.