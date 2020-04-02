77 F
The Villages
Thursday, April 2, 2020
Thursday, April 2, 2020
Meta Minton
Suspect sought in theft of bicycle at Lake Sumter Landing

A man who stole a bicycle at Lake Sumter Landing is being sought by the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Unwarranted criticism of golf in The Villages

A Village of Summerhill resident says a Letter to the Editor offered undeserved criticism of golf in The Villages.
Letters to the Editor

Golf carts vs. walkers

A Village of Caroline resident, in a Letter to the Editor, urges safety for those getting off the couch and walking.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg takes multiple actions to help curb spread of Coronavirus

The City of Leesburg has announced several measures to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Barbara Ann Stewart

Barbara Stewart was a State of Michigan employee before retiring and moving to The Villages, FL in 1992.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Publix allowing some employees to wear gloves and masks amid COVID-19 outbreak

Florida's largest grocery store chain is allowing some of its employees to take extra precautions against the Coronavirus.
Suspect sought in theft of bicycle at Lake Sumter Landing

Meta Minton

A man who stole a bicycle at Lake Sumter Landing is being sought by the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect was captured on surveillance at Lake Sumter Landing.

The man was caught on surveillance on the afternoon of March 18 after he stole a red Giant 26-inch bicycle from Winn Dixie at Lake Sumter Landing. He was later seen walking around the square near various businesses via surveillance video. He left the area traveling northbound on Morse Boulevard.

The suspected thief left the area heading north on Morse Boulevard.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective J. Binegar at (352) 793-2621 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477) and reference case number 1421.

