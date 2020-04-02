Suspect sought in theft of bicycle at Lake Sumter Landing

A man who stole a bicycle at Lake Sumter Landing is being sought by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was caught on surveillance on the afternoon of March 18 after he stole a red Giant 26-inch bicycle from Winn Dixie at Lake Sumter Landing. He was later seen walking around the square near various businesses via surveillance video. He left the area traveling northbound on Morse Boulevard.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective J. Binegar at (352) 793-2621 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477) and reference case number 1421.