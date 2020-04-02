75.1 F
The Villages
Thursday, April 2, 2020
type here...
Home News
Thursday, April 2, 2020
Meta Minton
75.1 F
The Villages

Top Story

News

Villagers react to decision to shut down pickleball courts due to COVID-19

Villagers are reacting to the decision to shut down pickleball and tennis courts due to concerns about the spread of the Coronavirus.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Letters

Letters to the Editor

Unwarranted criticism of golf in The Villages

A Village of Summerhill resident says a Letter to the Editor offered undeserved criticism of golf in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Golf carts vs. walkers

A Village of Caroline resident, in a Letter to the Editor, urges safety for those getting off the couch and walking.
Read more
Read More Letters

Around Florida

Around Florida

31-year-old victim of Leesburg shooting dies at Ocala hospital

Leesburg Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that left a man dead.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Barbara Ann Stewart

Barbara Stewart was a State of Michigan employee before retiring and moving to The Villages, FL in 1992.
Read more
Read More Obituaries

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Read More Health

Business

Business

Publix allowing some employees to wear gloves and masks amid COVID-19 outbreak

Florida’s largest grocery store chain is allowing some of its employees to take extra precautions against the Coronavirus.
Read more
Read More Business

Villagers react to decision to shut down pickleball courts due to COVID-19

Meta Minton

Villagers are reacting to the decision to shut down pickleball and tennis courts due to concerns about the spread of the Coronavirus.

Who in their right mind left them open this long? They all touch the balls they are using. Duh, great way of transmission of the virus,” said William Donato of the Village of Tamarind Grove.

He said he has a friend who has gone back home up north and he now has the virus.

The pickleball and tennis nets were lowered Thursday at the Moyer Recreation Center.

“I told him playing pickleball was not smart,” Donato added.

Patricia Hughes of the Village of Chatham agreed that pickleball should have been shut down long ago.

“We still see many people socializing in close quarters. It has taken forever for these seniors to get the ‘stay home’ message. They embarrass me,” she added.

A former longtime Recreation Department employee is puzzled at the way the shutdown of pickleball is being handled.

“I heard that they will be taking down all the nets to stop people from playing on the courts. Does anyone realize how many hundreds of nets there are? The labor involved, storage, etc. Better and cheaper cost to just use inexpensive bicycle chains with locks to secure the courts,” said Terrance Wilson of the Village of Santiago.

A Village of Marsh Bend resident wondered why pickleball has been halted and not golf or walking on trails.

“Pickleball courts should not be closed. Four people on one court are socially distanced. How about those of us who like to go out by ourselves and practice serving?  Yet the walking trails stay open. Go figure. Have you witnessed the groups of people walking together not 6 feet apart?  And why is golf OK? Everyone handles the flag pole and what about ball wash machine? Whose disinfecting after every use?” asked  Beverly Connolly.

Another resident said she was taking plenty of precautions on the pickleball courts.

“I can totally understand the closure of recreation centers, but am saddened to hear of the closure of the pickleball courts. Myself and others have been wearing two gloves while playing. We even have bottles of home-made sanitizer to spray the balls with before play. I have not been playing when all the courts at any facility were full, so the number of players has dropped. Most of the time players are at least six feet apart,” said Caryn Krisha of the Village of Virginia Trace.

Golfers were out Thursday morning in The Villages.

William Harvey of the Village of Buttonwood said it doesn’t make sense to close the pickleball courts and tennis courts, but leave the golf courses open.

“Did The Villages fear a riot from the huge and vocal golf community and perhaps demands to refund the amenity and  trail fees? Follow the money. It always leads to The Villages pocket,” Harvey said.

And a Village of Sunset Pointe resident repeated an oft-asked question.

“Will we see an adjustment on our amenity bill?” asked Becky Herb.

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Related Articles

News

83-year-old Villager living with grandson accidentally starts fire at his home

An 83-year-old Villager living with his grandson accidentally started a fire at his home.
Read more
News

Recreation News published again this week despite no activities on horizon

The Recreation News was published again on Thursday despite the cessation of activities for the foreseeable future in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Suspect sought in theft of bicycle at Lake Sumter Landing

A man who stole a bicycle at Lake Sumter Landing is being sought by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Read more
Crime

Police called to investigate theft of case of Corona beer

Lady Lake police were called to investigate the theft of a case of Corona beer from a distribution truck.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man jailed after nasty tiff with lady friend over stolen bricks

A Summerfield man with a long history of battery arrests is behind bars in the Marion County Jail after a nasty scuffle with a gal pal just outside the walls of The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man arrested after allegedly making threats at flea market

A Summerfield man was arrested after allegedly making threats toward another man at a flea market.
Read more
Entertainment

Villages performer among musicians doing virtual shows during COVID-19 crisis

Villages favorite Petrina performed a special concert Wednesday on her Facebook page and is planning another one for Tuesday, April 7.
Read more
Meta Minton

Latest Posts

Around Florida

31-year-old victim of Leesburg shooting dies at Ocala hospital

Leesburg Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that left a man dead.
Read more
News

Villagers react to decision to shut down pickleball courts due to COVID-19

Villagers are reacting to the decision to shut down pickleball and tennis courts due to concerns about the spread of the Coronavirus.
Read more
News

83-year-old Villager living with grandson accidentally starts fire at his home

An 83-year-old Villager living with his grandson accidentally started a fire at his home.
Read more
News

Recreation News published again this week despite no activities on horizon

The Recreation News was published again on Thursday despite the cessation of activities for the foreseeable future in The Villages.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

83-year-old Villager living with grandson accidentally starts fire at his home

An 83-year-old Villager living with his grandson accidentally started a fire at his home.
Read more
News

Recreation News published again this week despite no activities on horizon

The Recreation News was published again on Thursday despite the cessation of activities for the foreseeable future in The Villages.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Photos

Opinions

Opinions

The traits Of Trump

Lady Lake resident Hugo Buchanan, writing in an Opinion piece, criticizes President Trump's "leadership" during a time of national crisis.
Read more
Read More Opinions

Crime

Around Florida

31-year-old victim of Leesburg shooting dies at Ocala hospital

Leesburg Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that left a man dead.
Read more
Crime

Suspect sought in theft of bicycle at Lake Sumter Landing

A man who stole a bicycle at Lake Sumter Landing is being sought by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Read more
Read More Crime

Subscribe!

Click here to subscribe to our email newsletter

Follow us on social

49,539FansLike
0FollowersFollow
2,204FollowersFollow

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment
The Villages
clear sky
75.1 ° F
79 °
69 °
36 %
0.9mph
1 %
Fri
81 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
70 °
Mon
68 °
Tue
65 °

Follow us on Instagram