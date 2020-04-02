Villagers react to decision to shut down pickleball courts due to COVID-19

Villagers are reacting to the decision to shut down pickleball and tennis courts due to concerns about the spread of the Coronavirus.

“Who in their right mind left them open this long? They all touch the balls they are using. Duh, great way of transmission of the virus,” said William Donato of the Village of Tamarind Grove.

He said he has a friend who has gone back home up north and he now has the virus.

“I told him playing pickleball was not smart,” Donato added.

Patricia Hughes of the Village of Chatham agreed that pickleball should have been shut down long ago.

“We still see many people socializing in close quarters. It has taken forever for these seniors to get the ‘stay home’ message. They embarrass me,” she added.

A former longtime Recreation Department employee is puzzled at the way the shutdown of pickleball is being handled.

“I heard that they will be taking down all the nets to stop people from playing on the courts. Does anyone realize how many hundreds of nets there are? The labor involved, storage, etc. Better and cheaper cost to just use inexpensive bicycle chains with locks to secure the courts,” said Terrance Wilson of the Village of Santiago.

A Village of Marsh Bend resident wondered why pickleball has been halted and not golf or walking on trails.

“Pickleball courts should not be closed. Four people on one court are socially distanced. How about those of us who like to go out by ourselves and practice serving? Yet the walking trails stay open. Go figure. Have you witnessed the groups of people walking together not 6 feet apart? And why is golf OK? Everyone handles the flag pole and what about ball wash machine? Whose disinfecting after every use?” asked Beverly Connolly.

Another resident said she was taking plenty of precautions on the pickleball courts.

“I can totally understand the closure of recreation centers, but am saddened to hear of the closure of the pickleball courts. Myself and others have been wearing two gloves while playing. We even have bottles of home-made sanitizer to spray the balls with before play. I have not been playing when all the courts at any facility were full, so the number of players has dropped. Most of the time players are at least six feet apart,” said Caryn Krisha of the Village of Virginia Trace.

William Harvey of the Village of Buttonwood said it doesn’t make sense to close the pickleball courts and tennis courts, but leave the golf courses open.

“Did The Villages fear a riot from the huge and vocal golf community and perhaps demands to refund the amenity and trail fees? Follow the money. It always leads to The Villages pocket,” Harvey said.

And a Village of Sunset Pointe resident repeated an oft-asked question.

“Will we see an adjustment on our amenity bill?” asked Becky Herb.