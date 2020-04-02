Villages performer among musicians doing virtual shows during COVID-19 crisis

Music can help people cope with the sadness, despair and isolation of COVID-19.

Neil Diamond, Elton John, Jon Bon Jovi, John Legend, Bono, Pink, Brian Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Michael Stipe, Willie Nelson and Keith Urban are among the artists performing virtual shows on the internet to lift spirits during these troubled times.

Popular Villages singer Petrina brought her brand of music and love to the Net with a Facebook concert on Wednesday. She has another one planned for Tuesday, April 7 at 7:30 p.m. on her Facebook page, which can be accessed by clicking HERE.

She calls it a “chat and sing song party.” Fittingly, one of the numbers she performed Wednesday was “Don’t Get Around Much Anymore.”

“Songs can be the glue that brings people together,” Petrina Amsden said Wednesday after the show. “Music can make people happy, and that makes me happy.

“It’s different for me to sing at home. You can’t see people’s faces or how they react. But I do feel a sense of connection.”

Petrina said she had hundreds of views for her online concert and many comments.

“Petrina, I’m sure you brought a ray of sunshine to a lot of people today,” David Breisch wrote in a typical response.

“That makes me feel good,” Petrina said. “If I can bring joy to people with my singing, it makes me happy.”

Neil Diamond also entertained his legion of fans on Twitter last week with a new, homemade version of his classic song, “Sweet Caroline.”

“I know we’re going through a rough time right now but I love ya,” the singer stated in a video tweet. “I think maybe if we sing together, well, we’ll just feel a little bit better.”

He offered an acoustic version of “Sweet Caroline” with lyrics designed for these times.

“Hands…washing hands,” Diamond sang. “Reaching out…don’t touch me, I won’t touch you!”

Jon Bon Jovi had a novel approach to his COVID-19 song, “Do What You Can.” Bon Jovi, who said his son Jake had a “mild” version of the virus, decided to let fans help him with the song lyrics.

“These are trying times we’re going through, uncharted territory, the great unknown,” he said in a video. “But this is for sure: we’re going to make it through. Now, I did what I do best, which is to sit down with my guitar and try to put something to words for you, maybe to brighten up your day.

“Here’s my idea: we write this one together. I’m going to give you the chorus, I’m going to give you the first verse. I’m going to play the second verse, but you tell me your story. Tell me what you’re going through.”

Fans can present their lyrics and experiences and some will be included in the song. For more information, see the video below:

It’s all part of the music community bonding with the public.

“It’s the best feeling in the world when you connect with people, even if they’re not in the same room,” Petrina said. “What matters is that we are all people, and we’re all going through this together.

“We all have to keep doing what we’re doing to get through this. If we stop singing, we might lose our voices, and we’re not going to let that happen.”