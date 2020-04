Charles Joseph Nickrand, 82, of The Villages, FL, passed away on March 29, 2020.

He was born in Chicago, IL, to the late Betty and Joseph Nickrand. Charles is survived by his loving wife Candice, his children; Victoria, David and Karen, grandchildren; Bethany, Heather, Lauren, Kaylin and Westly, great Grandchildren; Jackson, Emilia, Taylor, Bella and Phynix, and numerous other family and friends.

Charles was an amazing person, and he will be truly missed by everyone that knew him.