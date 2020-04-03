Closing the dog parks wasn’t fair to owners

To the Editor:

I think closing the dog parks and not stopping golfing isn’t fair to dog owners.

Golfers are in close proximity of one another while putting on the green. Most of the time I observed closer than the 6 foot rule. In early afternoon, I would be at the dog park and there would be one to five other people at Mulberry. There was plenty of room to stay far enough away from other humans. A sign could limit how many people are allowed in the park at a time.

Now in the evening, dogs are being walked through the golf courses and on people’s yards.

I now had to take my dog to a dog park outside of The Villages, so closing The Villages dog parks was just an inconvenience to pet owners.

It is essential for dogs to be exercised, to prevent pent up frustration, just like their human companions.

Michelle Isaacson

Village of Summerhill