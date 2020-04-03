82.6 F
The Villages
Friday, April 3, 2020
Friday, April 3, 2020
Letters to the Editor
COVID-19 virus claims first victims in Sumter and Lake counties

The Coronavirus has claimed four victims – two men and two women – in Sumter and Lake counties, where 45 patients also live in The Villages.
Letters to the Editor

Our governor is a coward

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident declares that Gov. Ron DeSantis is a “coward.”
Letters to the Editor

Closing the dog parks wasn't fair to owners

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that closing the dog parks wasn’t fair to pet owners in The Villages.
Read more
Around Florida

31-year-old victim of Leesburg shooting dies at Ocala hospital

Leesburg Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that left a man dead.
Obituaries

Charles Joseph Nickrand

Charles Nickrand, of The Villages, FL, passed away March 29. He was an amazing person, and he will be truly missed by everyone that knew him.
Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Publix allowing some employees to wear gloves and masks amid COVID-19 outbreak

Florida’s largest grocery store chain is allowing some of its employees to take extra precautions against the Coronavirus.
Closing the dog parks wasn't fair to owners

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I think closing the dog parks and not stopping golfing isn’t fair to dog owners.
Golfers are in close proximity of one another while putting on the green. Most of the time I observed closer than the 6 foot rule. In early afternoon, I would be at the dog park and there would be one to five other people at Mulberry. There was plenty of room to stay far enough away from other humans.  A sign could limit how many people are allowed in the park at a time.
Now in the evening, dogs are being walked through the golf courses and on people’s yards.
I now had to take my dog to a dog park outside of The Villages, so closing The Villages dog parks was just an inconvenience to pet owners.
It is essential for dogs to be exercised, to prevent pent up frustration, just like their human companions.

Michelle Isaacson
Village of Summerhill

 

Villagers react to decision to shut down pickleball courts due to COVID-19

Villagers are reacting to the decision to shut down pickleball and tennis courts due to concerns about the spread of the Coronavirus.
83-year-old Villager living with grandson accidentally starts fire at his home

An 83-year-old Villager living with his grandson accidentally started a fire at his home.
70 percent of world's population doesn't use toilet paper

Columnist Barry Evans writes that 70 percent or more of the world’s population doesn’t use toilet paper. You probably do not want to know how they do handle it. 
31-year-old victim of Leesburg shooting dies at Ocala hospital

Leesburg Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that left a man dead.
Suspect sought in theft of bicycle at Lake Sumter Landing

A man who stole a bicycle at Lake Sumter Landing is being sought by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
