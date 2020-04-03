COVID-19 virus claims third Sumter County resident as Florida tops 10,000 cases

A third Sumter County resident has died as a result of the Coronavirus as Florida soared past 10,000 cases.

The latest victim is an 83-year-old woman who tested positive on March 28. She hadn’t traveled recently nor been in contact with anyone else suffering from the virus.

The deaths of two other Sumter County residents were reported late Thursday. One of them is 84-year-old Village of Winifred resident Carol Lynch, who tested positive for the virus on March 24. The other is a 68-year-old man who tested positive on March 23. It wasn’t clear Friday if either the 83-year-old woman or the 68-year-old man are residents of The Villages.

All told, 194 people have tested positive in the tri-county area, at least 46 of whom are Villagers. Ninety-eight are women, 96 are men and 44 remain hospitalized.

In Sumter County, 68 residents have tested positive for the virus. Of those patients, 40 live in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, 38 are men, 30 are women and they range in age from 18 to 92. Twelve live in Lake Panasoffkee, five in Wildwood, four in Bushnell, four in Webster and two in the Lady Lake portion of the county.

Eighty-eight people have tested positive in Lake County, where two deaths were reported on Thursday. They were identified as a 74-year-old woman who had traveled to Europe and an 86-year-old man with an unknown travel history.

Those who tested positive in Lake County include 47 women and 41 men who range in age 18 to 86. Sixteen of them remain hospitalized, six live in The Villages and seven are non-residents.

The other Lake County patients include 27 in Clermont; 11 in Leesburg; six in Tavares; five each in Mascotte, Mount Dora, Eustis and Groveland; four in Lady Lake; three in Minneola; two in Sorrento and one in Okahumpka.

In Marion County, 38 people have tested positive, with two of them being non-residents. Seventeen are men, 21 are women and they range in age from 19 to 88.

The most recent confirmed cases in Marion County include a 64-year-old man from Summerfield and four people from Ocala – a 53-year-old woman, a 59-year-old women, a 35-year-old man and a 63-year-old man. A 26-year-old New York resident also tested positive and a previously reported case was reallocated to Orange County.

All told, 10,268 people – 9,925 residents – have been identified as COVID-19 patients in Florida. There have been 170 deaths and 1,334 people are still hospitalized.