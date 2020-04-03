63.1 F
The Villages
Saturday, April 4, 2020
type here...
Home Breaking News
Saturday, April 4, 2020
Meta Minton
63.1 F
The Villages

Top Story

News

Villager dies of Coronavirus after health rapidly declines

An 84-year-old Villager has lost her battle with the Coronavirus after her health reportedly took a rapid turn for the worse.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Letters

Letters to the Editor

Our governor is a coward

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident declares that Gov. Ron DeSantis is a “coward.”
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Closing the dog parks wasn’t fair to owners

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that closing the dog parks wasn’t fair to pet owners in The Villages.
Read more
Read More Letters

Around Florida

Around Florida

31-year-old victim of Leesburg shooting dies at Ocala hospital

Leesburg Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that left a man dead.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Charles Joseph Nickrand

Charles Nickrand, of The Villages, FL, passed away March 29. He was an amazing person, and he will be truly missed by everyone that knew him.
Read more
Read More Obituaries

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Read More Health

Business

Business

Publix allowing some employees to wear gloves and masks amid COVID-19 outbreak

Florida’s largest grocery store chain is allowing some of its employees to take extra precautions against the Coronavirus.
Read more
Read More Business

Daughters fondly remember Villager who died after contracting Coronavirus

Meta Minton

An 84-year-old Villager who died after contracting the Coronavirus is being fondly remembered by her daughters.

Carol Lynch was a resident of the Village of Winifred and succumbed to COVID-19 on Thursday night.

Carol Lynch, center, with her daughters.

“Last night we spoke our love to her over and over as she left her body. We wished we could have been holding her physically as well as in our hearts. May her powerful faith carry her home,” said her daughter Shannon Lynch.

The “tiny woman with a massive heart” in the end was not a match for the mysterious virus that has taken a terrible toll around the globe.

“This horrendous virus did not allow us to be by her side at such an emotional time but we were fortunate enough to at least be on the phone next to her when she took her last breath,” said daughter Kellie Lynch.

Another one of Carol Lynch’s daughters had a warning for those who might take the Coronavirus lightly.

“Please take this virus seriously people. It is horrible to die alone and to not be by your loved one’s side,” Jean Lynch said.

Carol Lynch, far left, sang in the Silver and Gold quartet.

Her daughters clearly loved beach time with their mother, who purchased her home in The Villages in 2004.

“We look forward to celebrating her life both in Boston and in the Villages, Florida when it is safe again to gather and hold one another close,” Kellie Lynch said in a Facebook post.

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Related Articles

News

Pickleball courts in The Villages fall silent due to social distancing

The enthusiastic clacking of the paddles and balls was absent Friday morning from pickleball courts across The Villages, with the game falling victim to social distancing required by the Coronavirus.
Read more
News

COVID-19 virus claims third Sumter County resident as Florida tops 10,000 cases

A third Sumter County resident has died as a result of the Coronavirus as Florida soared past 10,000 cases.
Read more
News

Forecaster predicting active Atlantic hurricane season

Forecasters at Colorado State University have released their predictions for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season and believe it will be an above-average season.
Read more
News

Villages Public Safety Department takes protective steps in response to Coronavirus

The Villages Public Safety Department has taken protective steps in response to the Coronavirus crisis. We've obtained a memo that outlines what is being done.
Read more
News

Monarch Grove and Linden residents now need to use cards at their gates

We've got an important update about the gates at the Village of Monarch Grove and the Village of Linden.
Read more
News

Sumter County announces closure of Villages facilities due to Coronavirus

Sumter County has announced the closure of Villages facilities due to the Coronavirus. We've got a complete list and online links for easy service.
Read more
Crime

Intoxicated mother arrested after children found living in filth

An intoxicated mother was arrested after her children were found living in a filthy apartment with rotting food in the sink and beer cans scattered on the floor.
Read more
Meta Minton

Latest Posts

Breaking News

Daughters fondly remember Villager who died after contracting Coronavirus

An 84-year-old Villager who died after contracting the Coronavirus is being fondly remembered by her daughters.
Read more
News

Villager dies of Coronavirus after health rapidly declines

An 84-year-old Villager has lost her battle with the Coronavirus after her health reportedly took a rapid turn for the worse.
Read more
News

Pickleball courts in The Villages fall silent due to social distancing

The enthusiastic clacking of the paddles and balls was absent Friday morning from pickleball courts across The Villages, with the game falling victim to social distancing required by the Coronavirus.
Read more
News

COVID-19 virus claims third Sumter County resident as Florida tops 10,000 cases

A third Sumter County resident has died as a result of the Coronavirus as Florida soared past 10,000 cases.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Pickleball courts in The Villages fall silent due to social distancing

The enthusiastic clacking of the paddles and balls was absent Friday morning from pickleball courts across The Villages, with the game falling victim to social distancing required by the Coronavirus.
Read more
News

COVID-19 virus claims third Sumter County resident as Florida tops 10,000 cases

A third Sumter County resident has died as a result of the Coronavirus as Florida soared past 10,000 cases.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Photos

Opinions

Opinions

70 percent of world’s population doesn’t use toilet paper

Columnist Barry Evans writes that 70 percent or more of the world’s population doesn’t use toilet paper. You probably do not want to know how they do handle it. 
Read more
Read More Opinions

Crime

Crime

Intoxicated mother arrested after children found living in filth

An intoxicated mother was arrested after her children were found living in a filthy apartment with rotting food in the sink and beer cans scattered on the floor.
Read more
Crime

Suspected shoplifter arrested at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza

A suspected shoplifter was arrested at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Read More Crime

Subscribe!

Click here to subscribe to our email newsletter

Follow us on social

49,565FansLike
0FollowersFollow
2,211FollowersFollow

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment
The Villages
clear sky
63.1 ° F
69 °
58 °
68 %
0.9mph
1 %
Sat
84 °
Sun
71 °
Mon
82 °
Tue
81 °
Wed
73 °

Follow us on Instagram