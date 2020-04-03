Forecaster predicting active Atlantic hurricane season

Forecasters at Colorado State University have released their predictions for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season and believe it will be an above-average season.

There will be 16 named storms, eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes of Category 3 strength or greater, according to the CSU forecasters. That’s higher than the six hurricanes and 12 named storms seen on average.

“Reasons for above-average forecast include anticipated lack of El Nino and warmer than normal tropical Atlantic,” said Philip Klotzbach, the author of the forecast.

The Villages was walloped in September 2017 by Hurricane Irma. The water it left behind has delayed a project aimed at shoring up the embankment at the Morse Boulevard bridge, community development districts in The Villages are still waiting on reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Village of Alhambra residents remain frustrated by an unsightly sinkhole-plagued retention pond.

The CSU forecasters conceded that with anxiety surrounding Coronavirus, the forecast was not welcome news.

“This is probably not what people want to hear,” Klotzbach said. “At the end of the day hurricane season is coming anyway.”