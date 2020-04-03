82.6 F
The Villages
Friday, April 3, 2020
Friday, April 3, 2020
Meta Minton
Forecaster predicting active Atlantic hurricane season

Forecasters at Colorado State University have released their predictions for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season and believe it will be an above-average season.
Letters to the Editor

Our governor is a coward

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident declares that Gov. Ron DeSantis is a "coward."
Letters to the Editor

Closing the dog parks wasn't fair to owners

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that closing the dog parks wasn't fair to pet owners in The Villages.
Read more
Around Florida

31-year-old victim of Leesburg shooting dies at Ocala hospital

Leesburg Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that left a man dead.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Charles Joseph Nickrand

Charles Nickrand, of The Villages, FL, passed away March 29. He was an amazing person, and he will be truly missed by everyone that knew him.
Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Publix allowing some employees to wear gloves and masks amid COVID-19 outbreak

Florida's largest grocery store chain is allowing some of its employees to take extra precautions against the Coronavirus.
Read More Business

Forecaster predicting active Atlantic hurricane season

Meta Minton

Forecasters at Colorado State University have released their predictions for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season and believe it will be an above-average season.

There will be 16 named storms, eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes of Category 3 strength or greater, according to the CSU forecasters. That’s higher than the six hurricanes and 12 named storms seen on average.

“Reasons for above-average forecast include anticipated lack of El Nino and warmer than normal tropical Atlantic,” said Philip Klotzbach, the author of the forecast.

Debris from Hurricane Irma was dumped at Laurel Manor Recreation Center.

The Villages was walloped in September 2017 by Hurricane Irma. The water it left behind has delayed a project aimed at shoring up the embankment at the Morse Boulevard bridge, community development districts in The Villages are still waiting on reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Village of Alhambra residents remain frustrated by an unsightly sinkhole-plagued retention pond. 

The CSU forecasters conceded that with anxiety surrounding Coronavirus, the forecast was not welcome news.

“This is probably not what people want to hear,” Klotzbach said. “At the end of the day hurricane season is coming anyway.”

Opinions

70 percent of world's population doesn't use toilet paper

Columnist Barry Evans writes that 70 percent or more of the world's population doesn't use toilet paper. You probably do not want to know how they do handle it. 
Read more
Crime

Intoxicated mother arrested after children found living in filth

An intoxicated mother was arrested after her children were found living in a filthy apartment with rotting food in the sink and beer cans scattered on the floor.
Read more
Crime

Suspected shoplifter arrested at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza

A suspected shoplifter was arrested at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
