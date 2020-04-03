82.6 F
Sumter County announces closure of Villages facilities due to Coronavirus

Sumter County has announced the closure of Villages facilities due to the Coronavirus. We've got a complete list and online links for easy service.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Our governor is a coward

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident declares that Gov. Ron DeSantis is a “coward.”
Letters to the Editor

Closing the dog parks wasn’t fair to owners

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that closing the dog parks wasn’t fair to pet owners in The Villages.
Around Florida

Around Florida

31-year-old victim of Leesburg shooting dies at Ocala hospital

Leesburg Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that left a man dead.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Charles Joseph Nickrand

Charles Nickrand, of The Villages, FL, passed away March 29. He was an amazing person, and he will be truly missed by everyone that knew him.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Publix allowing some employees to wear gloves and masks amid COVID-19 outbreak

Florida’s largest grocery store chain is allowing some of its employees to take extra precautions against the Coronavirus.
Mercia Mary Aspinall

Staff Report

Mercia Aspinall

Mercia Mary Aspinall passed away on April 2nd, 2020 in The Villages, Florida, after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer.

Mercia arrived in The Villages in 2009, where she lived a wonderful final chapter of her life. In the Villages, she was secretary of the Spanish American Club, and enjoyed bowling, tennis, golf and many nights of joyous dancing.

Born in Swinton, England on March 29, 1938, Mercia was the only daughter of Beatrice Massey and George Aspinall. As a teenager, she moved to South Africa and then to Florida. She married and moved to Puerto Rico in 1963.

In Puerto Rico, Mercia raised her three children. She was active in charitable organizations and became a real estate broker, eventually serving as the President of the Coldwell Banker franchise in Puerto Rico, Isla del Coqui.  Under her leadership, the company grew to become the largest real estate company in Puerto Rico in size and in volume of business, with 7 offices and more than 150 sales agents.

Mercia was an elegant, beautiful woman with a fantastic smile. She lived a vibrant and accomplished life that included extensive travel, a love for the ocean, nature and animals.  She began painting in 2000 and leaves behind a collection of works that will be enjoyed for years to come. Intelligent and a positive thinker, you could always count on Mercia for honest and sound advice. She was an inspiration and emotional rock for her family and friends, even in her last days. Not one to ever give up, she was a fighter… our very own “Iron Lady.”

Mercia is survived by her loving husband, Robert “Bob” Westerberg; her children Julian Rivera Aspinall (Cris), Marisol Rivera Thurman (Rhett), and David Sobin (Allison); her stepchildren Jody, Philia, Sven and Aixa; her grandchildren Isabel, Julian, Anabel, Olivia, William, and Coraline; and her great-granddaughter Cordelia.

In lieu of flowers, and at Mercia’s request, donations in her name can be made to the Humane Society or other pet rescue organizations, and her ashes will be scattered by her family at the one year anniversary of her passing into the blue waters of the Caribbean Sea, between her two beloved islands of Vieques and Puerto Rico.

Staff Report

