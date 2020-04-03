Mercia Mary Aspinall passed away on April 2nd, 2020 in The Villages, Florida, after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer.

Mercia arrived in The Villages in 2009, where she lived a wonderful final chapter of her life. In the Villages, she was secretary of the Spanish American Club, and enjoyed bowling, tennis, golf and many nights of joyous dancing.

Born in Swinton, England on March 29, 1938, Mercia was the only daughter of Beatrice Massey and George Aspinall. As a teenager, she moved to South Africa and then to Florida. She married and moved to Puerto Rico in 1963.

In Puerto Rico, Mercia raised her three children. She was active in charitable organizations and became a real estate broker, eventually serving as the President of the Coldwell Banker franchise in Puerto Rico, Isla del Coqui. Under her leadership, the company grew to become the largest real estate company in Puerto Rico in size and in volume of business, with 7 offices and more than 150 sales agents.

Mercia was an elegant, beautiful woman with a fantastic smile. She lived a vibrant and accomplished life that included extensive travel, a love for the ocean, nature and animals. She began painting in 2000 and leaves behind a collection of works that will be enjoyed for years to come. Intelligent and a positive thinker, you could always count on Mercia for honest and sound advice. She was an inspiration and emotional rock for her family and friends, even in her last days. Not one to ever give up, she was a fighter… our very own “Iron Lady.”

Mercia is survived by her loving husband, Robert “Bob” Westerberg; her children Julian Rivera Aspinall (Cris), Marisol Rivera Thurman (Rhett), and David Sobin (Allison); her stepchildren Jody, Philia, Sven and Aixa; her grandchildren Isabel, Julian, Anabel, Olivia, William, and Coraline; and her great-granddaughter Cordelia.

In lieu of flowers, and at Mercia’s request, donations in her name can be made to the Humane Society or other pet rescue organizations, and her ashes will be scattered by her family at the one year anniversary of her passing into the blue waters of the Caribbean Sea, between her two beloved islands of Vieques and Puerto Rico.