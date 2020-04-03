Our governor is a coward

To the Editor:

Ron DeSantis is a coward, plain and simple.

As Trump’s hand-picked candidate, he can’t do anything without checking with his boss first.

While other states were closing their cities and beaches, Ron DeSantis did nothing. He finally did it after talking with Trump, and finally admitting that the scientists were right all along, that this isn’t a “Deep State” conspiracy being perpetrated against Trump.

Ron DeSantis can personally take responsibility for hundreds, if not thousands, of deaths, by not closing the beaches long before spring break. Florida, Georgia, and Texas governors, all Republicans, by no coincidence, were among the last to issue stay-at-home rules for their states.

DeSantis reminds me of the mayor of Amity Island on the movie “Jaws,” when he didn’t want to close the beaches, even after a shark attack.

Why is it so hard for Republicans to admit that just maybe they haven’t handled the Coronavirus pandemic well? The answer is because we have a president who believes that admitting wrong, even when you are, is somehow a fatal flaw. Ron DeSantis, I hope you lose sleep over the lives lost because of your inactions. Cowards, Trump and DeSantis.

Fred Eachus

Village of Orange Blossom Gardens