Letters to the Editor
Friday, April 3, 2020
Letters to the Editor
Top Story

News

Monarch Grove and Linden residents now need to use cards at their gates

We've got an important update about the gates at the Village of Monarch Grove and the Village of Linden.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Our governor is a coward

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident declares that Gov. Ron DeSantis is a “coward.”
Letters to the Editor

Closing the dog parks wasn’t fair to owners

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that closing the dog parks wasn’t fair to pet owners in The Villages.
Around Florida

Around Florida

31-year-old victim of Leesburg shooting dies at Ocala hospital

Leesburg Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that left a man dead.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Charles Joseph Nickrand

Charles Nickrand, of The Villages, FL, passed away March 29. He was an amazing person, and he will be truly missed by everyone that knew him.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Publix allowing some employees to wear gloves and masks amid COVID-19 outbreak

Florida’s largest grocery store chain is allowing some of its employees to take extra precautions against the Coronavirus.
Our governor is a coward

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Ron DeSantis is a coward, plain and simple.
As Trump’s hand-picked candidate, he can’t do anything without checking with his boss first.
While other states were closing their cities and beaches, Ron DeSantis did nothing. He finally did it after talking with Trump, and finally admitting that the scientists were right all along, that this isn’t a “Deep State” conspiracy being perpetrated against Trump.
Ron DeSantis can personally take responsibility for hundreds, if not thousands, of deaths, by not closing the beaches long before spring break. Florida, Georgia, and Texas governors, all Republicans, by no coincidence, were among the last to issue stay-at-home rules for their states.
DeSantis reminds me of the mayor of Amity Island on the movie “Jaws,” when he didn’t want to close the beaches, even after a shark attack.
Why is it so hard for Republicans to admit that just maybe they haven’t handled the Coronavirus pandemic well?  The answer is because we have a president who believes that admitting wrong, even when you are, is somehow a fatal flaw. Ron DeSantis, I hope you lose sleep over the lives lost because of your inactions. Cowards, Trump and DeSantis.

Fred Eachus
Village of Orange Blossom Gardens

 

