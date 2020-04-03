63.1 F
The Villages
Saturday, April 4, 2020
Saturday, April 4, 2020
Meta Minton
Villager dies of Coronavirus after health rapidly declines

An 84-year-old Villager has lost her battle with the Coronavirus after her health reportedly took a rapid turn for the worse.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Our governor is a coward

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident declares that Gov. Ron DeSantis is a "coward."
Letters to the Editor

Closing the dog parks wasn't fair to owners

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that closing the dog parks wasn't fair to pet owners in The Villages.
Around Florida

Around Florida

31-year-old victim of Leesburg shooting dies at Ocala hospital

Leesburg Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that left a man dead.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Charles Joseph Nickrand

Charles Nickrand, of The Villages, FL, passed away March 29. He was an amazing person, and he will be truly missed by everyone that knew him.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Publix allowing some employees to wear gloves and masks amid COVID-19 outbreak

Florida's largest grocery store chain is allowing some of its employees to take extra precautions against the Coronavirus.
Pickleball courts in The Villages fall silent due to social distancing

Meta Minton

The enthusiastic clacking of the paddles and balls was absent Friday morning from pickleball courts across The Villages, with the game falling victim to social distancing required by the Coronavirus.

Villagers, many of whom had zealously adopted protective measures to keep the game alive, were deeply disappointed when The Villages abruptly pulled the plug on the most popular sport in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

“Our pickleball group of 10 were doing a good job of observing social distancing and sanitizing. Guidelines mention fresh air, exercise and distancing, all of which are observed! Long wait lines are gone! Pickleball and tennis courts should be reopened!” said Dennis Yingling of the Village of Sanibel.

The pickleball courts are closed in The Villages.

Susan Albin of the Village of Caroline agreed that pickleball players have been focused on safety in the age of the Coronavirus.

“Pickleball is a spaced activity. We do bring our own balls and people wear gloves. It is true that we do use one ball per four people, however, people can clean the ball between each game and spray their gloves as well. I think if we adhere to stricter ways of playing we should be able to do so,” Albin said.

She also offered an idea.

“Perhaps The Villages can install temporary walls of plywood on all sides of tennis and pickleball courts so people who play tennis and pickleball can at least hit their own ball against the plywood and hit it back,” she suggested.

Another avid pickleball player said the game is part of a healthy lifestyle.

“With one exception, I am not aware of anyone showing up who has any symptoms of being ill. Exercise is important. Let responsible people police themselves,” said Jim Emore of the Village of Charlotte.

Envious Villagers have lashed out at golfers who continue to pursue their passion.

“If The Villages was really worried about the safety of its residents it would shut down everything including golf,” said Douglas St. Andrews of the Village of Duval.

Others are calling for a break on amenity fees due to the lack of activities.

“While I support and appreciate all efforts to curtail the spread of this deadly virus, I also think it is fair and reasonable to extend credit of amenity fees retroactively until all activities and facilities are once again available,” said Leesa Willis of the Village of Lynnhaven.

Another Villager pointed out the order from Gov. Ron DeSantis to stay home is quite literally a matter of life or death.

“The order is to stay home! That’s how we can beat this thing. I don’t like it either, but I don’t want to be infected or infect anyone else. I know we moved here for the lifestyle, but this is a serious matter; we must stop socializing and sharing equipment! Some people think this is a joke. I wish it was!” said Linda Taranto of the Village of Largo.

Opinions

Opinions

70 percent of world's population doesn't use toilet paper

Columnist Barry Evans writes that 70 percent or more of the world's population doesn't use toilet paper. You probably do not want to know how they do handle it. 
Crime

Crime

Intoxicated mother arrested after children found living in filth

An intoxicated mother was arrested after her children were found living in a filthy apartment with rotting food in the sink and beer cans scattered on the floor.
Crime

Suspected shoplifter arrested at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza

A suspected shoplifter was arrested at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
