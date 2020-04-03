Suspected shoplifter arrested at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza

A suspected shoplifter was arrested at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Uniqua Peralina Mae Evans, 26, of Wildwood, entered the store Thursday afternoon and removed several plastic bags from an empty cashier station, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She went to the clothing department, selected several T-shirts and proceeded to the crafts department where she selected several transfer patches. She placed the merchandise in bags and left the store without paying for it, the report said.

Evans was arrested on a charge of theft. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $500 bond.