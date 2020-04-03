82.6 F
The Villages
Friday, April 3, 2020
Crime
Friday, April 3, 2020
Meta Minton
The Villages

Top Story

Crime

Suspected shoplifter arrested at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza

A suspected shoplifter was arrested at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Our governor is a coward

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident declares that Gov. Ron DeSantis is a “coward.”
Letters to the Editor

Closing the dog parks wasn’t fair to owners

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that closing the dog parks wasn’t fair to pet owners in The Villages.
Around Florida

Around Florida

31-year-old victim of Leesburg shooting dies at Ocala hospital

Leesburg Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that left a man dead.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Charles Joseph Nickrand

Charles Nickrand, of The Villages, FL, passed away March 29. He was an amazing person, and he will be truly missed by everyone that knew him.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Publix allowing some employees to wear gloves and masks amid COVID-19 outbreak

Florida’s largest grocery store chain is allowing some of its employees to take extra precautions against the Coronavirus.
Suspected shoplifter arrested at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza

Meta Minton

Uniqua Evans

A suspected shoplifter was arrested at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Uniqua Peralina Mae Evans, 26, of Wildwood, entered the store Thursday afternoon and removed several plastic bags from an empty cashier station, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She went to the clothing department, selected several T-shirts and proceeded to the crafts department where she selected several transfer patches. She placed the merchandise in bags and left the store without paying for it, the report said.

Evans was arrested on a charge of theft. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $500 bond.

Meta Minton

Opinions

Opinions

70 percent of world’s population doesn’t use toilet paper

Columnist Barry Evans writes that 70 percent or more of the world’s population doesn’t use toilet paper. You probably do not want to know how they do handle it. 
Read more
Crime

Crime

Suspected shoplifter arrested at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza

A suspected shoplifter was arrested at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Around Florida

31-year-old victim of Leesburg shooting dies at Ocala hospital

Leesburg Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that left a man dead.
Follow us on Instagram