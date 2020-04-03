Villager dies of Coronavirus after health rapidly declines

An 84-year-old Villager has lost her battle with the Coronavirus after her health reportedly took a rapid turn for the worse.

Carol Lynch was a resident of the Village of Winifred and succumbed to COVID-19 on Thursday night.

Her daughters have described her as a “force to be reckoned with.”

But even the “Eveready bunny” was not a match for the deadly virus which is taking a toll across the globe.

“This horrendous virus did not allow us to be by her side at such an emotional time but we were fortunate enough to at least be on the phone next to her when she took her last breath,” said Lynch’s daughter, Kellie.

