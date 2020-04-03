Villages Public Safety Department takes protective steps in response to Coronavirus

The Villages Public Safety Department has taken protective steps in response to the Coronavirus crisis.

Chief Edmund Cain outlined those steps in a memo to the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors.

The public answering center is triaging the 911 calls and asking the following questions:

Have you been out of the country? Do you have flu type symptoms, non-productive cough and elevated temperature?



The department has updated its operating procedures on the use of personnel protective gear, to include masks, gloves and gowns.

The department has designed and placed into action a plan to use air packs as a backup in the event personnel run low on N-95 masks.

In addition, there has been “enhanced quality assurance program to identify possible exposures,” the chief wrote in the memo.