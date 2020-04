Lady Lake police are investigating the theft of septic materials from a job site in the April Hills area.

The owner of Suburban Septic in Lady Lake contacted law enforcement after an employee discovered this past week that materials to install a drain field had been stolen from a home in the 300 block of Primrose Lane, according to an incident report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The materials were valued at $892.

The owner of the company told police he would like to prosecute the thief.