86.1 F
The Villages
Saturday, April 4, 2020
type here...
Home News
Saturday, April 4, 2020
Larry D. Croom
86.1 F
The Villages

Top Story

News

Local sheriff’s offices producing protective masks amid COVID-19 crisis

Sheriff’s offices in the tri-county area are doing their part to provide protective masks for first responders, healthcare workers and those in essential jobs as the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps across Florida.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Letters

Letters to the Editor

The red buttons and Coronavirus

A Village of Pine Hills resident says the population is at risk for Coronavirus and the gates are a problem. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Don’t misunderstand the Developer’s ‘responsibility’

A Village of Charlotte resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it’s time to stop expecting the Developer to solve all of the problems in The Villages. He says that’s not how it works.
Read more
Read More Letters

Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters battle blaze that damages four condo units

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue battled a residential structure fire last week.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Charles Joseph Nickrand

Charles Nickrand, of The Villages, FL, passed away March 29. He was an amazing person, and he will be truly missed by everyone that knew him.
Read more
Read More Obituaries

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Read More Health

Business

Business

Wal-Mart limiting number of customers inside stores amid COVID-19 outbreak

A major chain store with locations in and around The Villages has made a sweeping change that will impact customers amid the Coronavirus outbreak.
Read more
Read More Business

Local sheriff’s offices producing protective masks amid COVID-19 crisis

Larry D. Croom

Sheriff’s offices in the tri-county area are doing their part to provide protective masks for first responders, healthcare workers and those in essential jobs as the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps across Florida.

At the end of March, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office started collecting the raw materials to make masks to give out to corrections officers, deputies and other governmental agency employees who come in contact with the public on a daily basis. Detention support specialists then took to their sewing machines and started cranking out the much-needed masks to fill a void across the county.

Detention specialists with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office have been busy making masks for first responders, healthcare workers and those in essential jobs who deal with the public on a daily basis.

Since that time, the sheriff’s office has delivered the masks to a variety of agencies, including the Department of Children and Families, Thomas E. Langley Medical Center, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery & Implant Center, tax collector’s office, school board and clerk of courts.

In Lake County, the sheriff’s office has partnered with Lake Support And Emergency Recovery, the county’s Emergency Management Office and many local churches to provide more than 850 masks to first responders, thanks to the efforts of the sewing program at the jail and from local crafters.

The inmates making the masks are part of the jail’s sewing and textiles work program, which gives inmate skills to use in the workforce when they are released. Many of them will be distributed to the medics working at Lake EMS.

Inmates at the Lake County Jail are making protective masks that are being distributed to first responders, including medics at Lake EMS.

Lt. John Herrell, the sheriff’s office’s public information officer, said the goal is to initially produce 10,000 masks. Once that goal is accomplished, he said more will be produced as they are needed.

In Marion County, the sheriff’s office acquired the needed materials for masks on Thursday and inmate volunteers at the jail went to work in the facility’s sewing room. The high-quality materials being used are rated to prevent more than 99 percent of dangerous airborne germs.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office recently delivered much-needed protective masks to the Thomas E. Langley Medical Center in Sumterville.

The masks will be donated to those providing direct care to Marion
County residents, such as Marion Senior Services, which delivers meals and provides transportation to those in need, and local nursing homes, among others.

“I know our hospitals are a priority right now, but my hope is that these additional masks will help those agencies and offices outside of the hospitals that are finding their resources stretched right now,” Sheriff Billy Woods said. “I applaud these inmates that have volunteered to step up and do their part to help during this time. With our senior citizens having been identified as the most at-risk population, our hopes are that this effort will contribute to their safety.”

Sumter County sheriff’s personnel recently delivered protective masks to employees at the tax collector’s office.

Marion County services and nursing homes in need of masks are encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office’s Citizen Information Line at (352) 369-7500.

The daughter of a longtime Villages doctor also has been busy producing masks for medical providers. Lynda Cowin Nijensohn, 45, whose father is local orthopedic surgeon Dr. John Cowin, and her two children – 14-year-old Mariana and 12-year-old Jed – live in the Boston area and have been making masks for medical professionals there and in the tri-county local area.

“In this time of crisis everyone wants to help,” Cowin said. “This is a way to contribute to the effort. They have made over 200 masks, which I have given to healthcare providers. I’m so proud of them.”

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Related Articles

News

Villages doctor’s daughter offers instructions for easy-to-make protective masks

A Villages doctor’s daughter who has been making protective masks for healthcare workers is offering easy instructions for local residents who want to help out amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Read more
News

Villager raising money to feed Sumter students out of school due to COVID-19

A Villager is leading a fund-raising effort to feed Sumter County students out of school due to the fear of the spread of the Coronavirus.
Read more
Crime

Man with Georgia ID passes bad check at Batteries & Bulbs

A man with a Georgia driver’s license passed a bad check at Batteries & Bulbs in Lady Lake.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake police investigating theft of septic materials from job site

Lady Lake police are investigating the theft of septic materials from a job site in the April Hills area.
Read more
Business

Wal-Mart limiting number of customers inside stores amid COVID-19 outbreak

A major chain store with locations in and around The Villages has made a sweeping change that will impact customers amid the Coronavirus outbreak.
Read more
Golf

Village of Hillsborough woman gets first hole-in-one

A Village of Hillsborough woman got her first hole-in-one Friday. Have you gotten a hole-in-one? Share the news at www.villages-news.com/contact us
Read more
News

Daughters fondly remember Villager who died after contracting Coronavirus

An 84-year-old Villager who died after contracting the Coronavirus is being fondly remembered by her daughters.
Read more
Larry D. Croom

Latest Posts

News

Local sheriff’s offices producing protective masks amid COVID-19 crisis

Sheriff’s offices in the tri-county area are doing their part to provide protective masks for first responders, healthcare workers and those in essential jobs as the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps across Florida.
Read more
News

Villages doctor’s daughter offers instructions for easy-to-make protective masks

A Villages doctor’s daughter who has been making protective masks for healthcare workers is offering easy instructions for local residents who want to help out amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Read more
News

Villager raising money to feed Sumter students out of school due to COVID-19

A Villager is leading a fund-raising effort to feed Sumter County students out of school due to the fear of the spread of the Coronavirus.
Read more
Crime

Man with Georgia ID passes bad check at Batteries & Bulbs

A man with a Georgia driver’s license passed a bad check at Batteries & Bulbs in Lady Lake.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Villages doctor’s daughter offers instructions for easy-to-make protective masks

A Villages doctor’s daughter who has been making protective masks for healthcare workers is offering easy instructions for local residents who want to help out amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Read more
News

Villager raising money to feed Sumter students out of school due to COVID-19

A Villager is leading a fund-raising effort to feed Sumter County students out of school due to the fear of the spread of the Coronavirus.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Photos

Opinions

Opinions

Villager’s death proves that COVID-19 virus must be taken seriously

With the Coronavirus claiming its first victim in The Villages, it’s imperative that we all do our part to conquer this horrible pandemic once and for all.
Read more
Read More Opinions

Crime

Crime

Man with Georgia ID passes bad check at Batteries & Bulbs

A man with a Georgia driver’s license passed a bad check at Batteries & Bulbs in Lady Lake.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake police investigating theft of septic materials from job site

Lady Lake police are investigating the theft of septic materials from a job site in the April Hills area.
Read more
Read More Crime

Subscribe!

Click here to subscribe to our email newsletter

Follow us on social

49,586FansLike
0FollowersFollow
2,212FollowersFollow

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment
The Villages
clear sky
86.1 ° F
90 °
82.4 °
37 %
0.9mph
1 %
Sat
85 °
Sun
72 °
Mon
81 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
86 °

Follow us on Instagram