Man with Georgia ID passes bad check at Batteries & Bulbs

A man with a Georgia driver’s license passed a bad check at Batteries & Bulbs in Lady Lake.

The man entered the store on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake on March 28 and paid for a Duracell 78-E108 battery and a charger for $315, according to an incident report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He paid for the items with a Bank of America check and presented a Georgia driver’s license.

The check was later returned for insufficient funds.

The manager of Batteries & Bulbs signed a form indicating he would like to press charges.