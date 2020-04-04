86.1 F
The Villages
Saturday, April 4, 2020
Saturday, April 4, 2020
Staff Report
Daughter believes mother contracted deadly Coronavirus in The Villages

The daughter of a Villager who has died of the Coronavirus believes her mother contracted the fatal virus here in The Villages.
The red buttons and Coronavirus

A Village of Pine Hills resident says the population is at risk for Coronavirus and the gates are a problem. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Don't misunderstand the Developer's 'responsibility'

A Village of Charlotte resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it's time to stop expecting the Developer to solve all of the problems in The Villages. He says that's not how it works.
Read more
Leesburg firefighters battle blaze that damages four condo units

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue battled a residential structure fire last week.
Charles Joseph Nickrand

Charles Nickrand, of The Villages, FL, passed away March 29. He was an amazing person, and he will be truly missed by everyone that knew him.
Read more
Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Wal-Mart limiting number of customers inside stores amid COVID-19 outbreak

A major chain store with locations in and around The Villages has made a sweeping change that will impact customers amid the Coronavirus outbreak.
Read more
Otter Eating Fish At Fenney Nature Trail

Staff Report

Check out this river otter snacking on a fish in the water at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatmna for sharing his photo!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Villager's death proves that COVID-19 virus must be taken seriously

With the Coronavirus claiming its first victim in The Villages, it's imperative that we all do our part to conquer this horrible pandemic once and for all.
Read more
Man with Georgia ID passes bad check at Batteries & Bulbs

A man with a Georgia driver's license passed a bad check at Batteries & Bulbs in Lady Lake.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake police investigating theft of septic materials from job site

Lady Lake police are investigating the theft of septic materials from a job site in the April Hills area.
Read more
