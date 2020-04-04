82.6 F
The Villages
Saturday, April 4, 2020
Saturday, April 4, 2020
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Stop whining and appreciate what we have

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I am disheartened to see all the whining, nit picking, and downright rude letters from our neighbors in The Villages. People, there are thousands dying, going bankrupt, losing businesses, schools closing and you are obsessed with parks being closed or what amenities are closed. Instead be thankful to be healthy and living in an amazing place that has so much to offer. I guarantee you, life outside the bubble is depressing and near war-like. Our generation has never seen times like these since World War II. You don’t notice all of that when stuck inside that “terrible bubble” of beauty you keep complaining about. The Villages is amazing. If you think otherwise I am sure there are other areas for you to look at living.
They are issuing fines and citations for breaking the stay-at-home mandates outside of The Villages, in almost every state. Think about that the next time you take your dog or golf cart in an area not designated for them. Show respect for others and stop whining about the stupidest things. Life is short, enjoy it.

Suzanne Sines
Village of Pine Hills

 

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

