The red buttons and Coronavirus

To the Editor:

Very surprised after calling Community Watch as they have no order to leave the gates open so people without gate cards would not have to touch the red buttons to open the gate. On occasion they do leave the gates open when it rains so people don’t get wet.

We are in a retirement community where most people are over the age of 65 and more susceptible in catching the Coronavirus so every precaution must be taken.

I wish that I could see the Morse Money Moguls now watching their receivables dwindle as home sales are virtually extinct as people are not spending at all.

George Olsen

Village of Pine Hills