Villager raising money to feed Sumter students out of school due to COVID-19

A Villager is leading a fund-raising effort to feed Sumter County students out of school due to the fear of the spread of the Coronavirus.

“These kids have been food impaired before this. Now parents can’t work and students need more nutrition. This is urgent to help our community set up some grab-and-go meals, even if it’s just milk and cereal,” said Faye Scher of the Village of Gilchrist.

Thus far, she said, about $18,000 has been raised through checks and a GoFundMe site, Www.GoFundMe.com/FeedSumterCountyKids.

“That only covers about one week for five locations,” Scher said.

The goal of the campaign is to raise $180,000.

“We have thousands of kids going hungry each weekend. Federal funding help feeds them only Monday – Friday, only breakfast and lunch,” Scher added.

She said that food has been ordered through a distributor “to really stretch the money.” Food in bulk includes tuna, soup with protein, Mac and cheese, fruit cups, pre made peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, oatmeal packets and more.

“Each director worked with me to get what they needed the most,” she said.