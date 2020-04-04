86.1 F
The Villages
Saturday, April 4, 2020
Saturday, April 4, 2020
Meta Minton
Villager raising money to feed Sumter students out of school due to COVID-19

A Villager is leading a fund-raising effort to feed Sumter County students out of school due to the fear of the spread of the Coronavirus.
The red buttons and Coronavirus

A Village of Pine Hills resident says the population is at risk for Coronavirus and the gates are a problem. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Don’t misunderstand the Developer’s ‘responsibility’

A Village of Charlotte resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it’s time to stop expecting the Developer to solve all of the problems in The Villages. He says that’s not how it works.
Read more
Leesburg firefighters battle blaze that damages four condo units

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue battled a residential structure fire last week.
Charles Joseph Nickrand

Charles Nickrand, of The Villages, FL, passed away March 29. He was an amazing person, and he will be truly missed by everyone that knew him.
Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Wal-Mart limiting number of customers inside stores amid COVID-19 outbreak

A major chain store with locations in and around The Villages has made a sweeping change that will impact customers amid the Coronavirus outbreak.
Villager raising money to feed Sumter students out of school due to COVID-19

Meta Minton

A Villager is leading a fund-raising effort to feed Sumter County students out of school due to the fear of the spread of the Coronavirus.

These kids have been food impaired before this. Now parents can’t work and students need more nutrition. This is urgent to help our community set up some grab-and-go meals, even if it’s just milk and cereal,” said Faye Scher of the Village of Gilchrist.

Thus far, she said, about $18,000 has been raised through checks and a GoFundMe site, Www.GoFundMe.com/FeedSumterCountyKids.

“That only covers about one week for five locations,” Scher said.

The goal of the campaign is to raise $180,000.

“We have thousands of kids going hungry each weekend. Federal funding help feeds them only Monday – Friday, only breakfast and lunch,” Scher added.

She said that food has been ordered through a distributor “to really stretch the money.” Food in bulk includes tuna, soup with protein, Mac and cheese, fruit cups, pre made peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, oatmeal packets and more.

“Each director worked with me to get what they needed the most,” she said.

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Man with Georgia ID passes bad check at Batteries & Bulbs

A man with a Georgia driver’s license passed a bad check at Batteries & Bulbs in Lady Lake.
Lady Lake police investigating theft of septic materials from job site

Lady Lake police are investigating the theft of septic materials from a job site in the April Hills area.
Wal-Mart limiting number of customers inside stores amid COVID-19 outbreak

A major chain store with locations in and around The Villages has made a sweeping change that will impact customers amid the Coronavirus outbreak.
Village of Hillsborough woman gets first hole-in-one

A Village of Hillsborough woman got her first hole-in-one Friday. Have you gotten a hole-in-one? Share the news at www.villages-news.com/contact us
Daughters fondly remember Villager who died after contracting Coronavirus

An 84-year-old Villager who died after contracting the Coronavirus is being fondly remembered by her daughters.
Villager dies of Coronavirus after health rapidly declines

An 84-year-old Villager has lost her battle with the Coronavirus after her health reportedly took a rapid turn for the worse.
Pickleball courts in The Villages fall silent due to social distancing

The enthusiastic clacking of the paddles and balls was absent Friday morning from pickleball courts across The Villages, with the game falling victim to social distancing required by the Coronavirus.
Villager’s death proves that COVID-19 virus must be taken seriously

With the Coronavirus claiming its first victim in The Villages, it’s imperative that we all do our part to conquer this horrible pandemic once and for all.
